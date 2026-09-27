Preview: Luxembourg vs Iceland - prediction, team news, lineups

Luxembourg welcome Iceland to the Stade de Luxembourg on Tuesday evening for matchday two of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

In their opening fixture, the Red Lions came from behind to claim an impressive 2-1 win away to Bulgaria, while Strakarnir Okkar were held to a 1-1 draw by Estonia at Laugardalsvollur.

Match preview

Following a dismal 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, losing all six of their group matches and netting just one goal in the process, Luxembourg have bounced back emphatically in recent months.

Although they were narrowly beaten by Italy in their opening summer friendly, the Red Lions’ performance levels were much improved and having earned a remarkable 1-0 win away to Albania, a side who are thirty places above them in the FIFA rankings, Luxembourg entered their latest Nations League campaign by winning three of their previous four matches.

Claiming a 5-0 aggregate victory over Malta in the relegation playoff to kick start their year, Luxembourg are once again playing in League C of the Nations League this campaign and after posting an impressive comeback victory away to Bulgaria on matchday one, Jeff Strasser’s men currently sit atop the Group 4 table.

Coming up against Iceland in their second bout, who they beat 3-1 when they last met at the Stade de Luxembourg, the Red Lions will undoubtedly be looking to maintain the feel good factor and build on that victory over the Vikings three years ago.

© Iconsport / MATSUO.K, AFLO SPORT

Despite tallying seven points from their six qualification matches and holding European heavyweights France to their only draw of the campaign, Iceland fell just short of booking a place at the World Cup for only the second time ever.

Sat second in Group D heading into their final qualification match, Strakarnir Okkar knew that anything other than defeat against Ukraine would earn them a spot in the European playoff rounds, but having suffered a 2-0 loss at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s men will have to wait at least another four years to add to their 2018 tournament appearance.

Unfortunately for Iceland, they have been unable to respond from their disheartening World Cup bid this year too, failing to win any of their five friendly matches before surrendering a half-time lead to drop points to Estonia in their opening Nations League contest.

Facing Luxembourg on Tuesday evening, a nation that they have lost just one of their prior seven games against, the Vikings will be keen to bounce back from their dismal run and claim their first victory since November 2025.

Luxembourg Nations League form:

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

W

Iceland Nations League form:

Iceland form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Having sustained an ACL injury when playing for Hellas Verona earlier this month, Luxembourg defender Seid Korac requires surgery and is expected to miss the entirety of this season’s Nations League campaign.

Christopher Martins is also currently a miss for the Red Lions with a knock, while Danel Sinani is listed as a doubt after suffering an injury against Bulgaria.

Mathias Olesen, Tim Hall, Oliver Thrill and Enzo dos Santos complete the hosts’ injury list, with Eldin Dzogovic the only incoming replacement to cover the squad’s absentees.

Following a promising start to the season with Benfica and a goal to level the scoring against Bulgaria, Leandro Barreiro is one of Luxembourg’s star players and will definitely be on Iceland’s radar this week.

Needing surgery on a kidney issue, Elias Rafn Olafsson is expected to be out for at least a few months and has been replaced in the Iceland squad by Anton Ari Einarsson.

It remains to be seen whether Albert Gudmundsson is fit enough to feature after coming off the field injured against Estonia on Saturday, while Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Gisli Thordarson are both confirmed absentees.

Although he is expected to return within the next few days, FC Twente midfielder Kristian Hlynsson is unavailable for Tuesday’s match, with Andri Fannar Baldursson also likely to miss out due to a muscle injury.

Alongside Orri Oskarsson in the Vikings attack, Andri Gudjohnsen is undoubtedly one of the visitors’ biggest goal threats and has netted twice in his previous three matches, including the opener against Estonia on matchday one.

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Bohnert; de Sousa, Barreiro; Thill, Sinani, Dardari; Kadamani

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Valdimarsson; Palsson, Thordarson, Gretarsson, Ellertsson; Thorsteinsson, Haraldsson, Johannesson, Thorvaldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson

We say: Luxembourg 3-1 Iceland

Currently sat first in the Group 4 table, Luxembourg will be confident of making the most of their red hot form by beating Iceland and extending the gap at the top on Tuesday evening.

That is exactly what we predict to happen too as the Vikings' winless run extends to eight matches and edge nearer to group relegation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.