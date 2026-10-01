Friday's UEFA Nations League predictions including France vs. Italy, Belgium vs. Turkey

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between France and Italy, and a contest between Belgium and Turkey.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Two teams looking for their first UEFA Nations League victory of the campaign are set to lock horns at Astana Arena on Friday, when Group C3 rivals Kazakhstan face Moldova.

The Hawks are aiming to end their four-match winless run, against a Tricolorii side that have not emerged triumphant from any of their games since 2024.

We say: Kazakhstan 2-1 Moldova

Kazakhstan will be desperate to earn their first win under their new manager, and with a commendable home record this year, the hosts will be cautiously optimistic.

Moldova could find themselves on the scoresheet once again, but having lost seven and drawn three of their last 10 away games, it would be surprising to see the underdogs avoid another defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Kazakhstan vs. Moldova, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / GEPA Pictures

Visitors Montenegro will look to continue their perfect start to their Nations League C campaign with a victory against Latvia on Friday at Stadions Skonto.

The hosts only have one point from a possible six and are last in fourth, while first-placed Montenegro have maximum points from their first two matches, with the nation beating Armenia 3-2 on September 28.

We say: Latvia 0-2 Montenegro

With Montenegro in strong form, they will rightly be seen as favourites, especially as they have travelled well.

Latvia have also struggled to create chances in the final third for some time, and there is no reason to think they can threaten the visitors.

> Click here to read our full preview for Latvia vs. Montenegro, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Edijs Palens/Xinhua

Cyprus will look to earn their first win of the international break when they welcome Armenia to Neo GSP on Friday in their third Nations League C clash.

The hosts sit in third with one point following their goalless stalemate with Latvia on September 28, whereas Armenia are second with three points from six.

We say: Cyprus 2-2 Armenia

Neither side can claim that their recent form has been impressive, but Cyprus have at least been difficult to beat.

Armenia's displays on the road have been concerning, and it is difficult to envisage them taking maximum points on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cyprus vs. Armenia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Hungary and Georgia will continue their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Friday evening.

The hosts are currently third in Group 2 of League B on one point, while Georgia are fourth in the section, also boasting one point from their first two matches.

We say: Hungary 1-1 Georgia

Both teams will be hoping that their major players step forward in this match - it is likely to be a close game, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hungary vs. Georgia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Hoping to continue their 100% start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, Slovakia will travel to face Group C3 rivals Faroe Islands at Torsvollur on Friday.

Landslidid are looking for their first win, though the Falcons are favourites this week.

Faroe Islands are ranked 78 places worse than Slovakia by FIFA, but their resilience - especially at home - suggests they could frustrate their opponents.

The Falcons have struggled on the road in recent months, and though they are unlikely to be beaten, the visitors may drop points on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Faroe Islands vs. Slovakia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / MB Media

Belgium will be aiming to return to winning ways in the UEFA Nations League when they continue their 2026-27 campaign at home to Turkey on Friday evening.

The hosts are currently second in Group 1 of League A, three points behind the leaders France, while Turkey are fourth, having lost their opening two games in the tournament.

We say: Belgium 2-1 Turkey

Turkey are certainly good enough to make this a difficult match for Belgium, but we are expecting the hosts to ultimately navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belgium vs. Turkey, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Bildbyran

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Sweden meet in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night in what is a battle between the top two in Group B4.

While the home side will be delighted with four points from their opening two matches, the visitors have secured back-to-back victories.

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-3 Sweden

With nine goals already been scored between them, we feel that this should prove to be an entertaining encounter. However, with a point to prove, expect Gyokeres to get on the scoresheet yet again in another victory for Sweden and Potter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Sweden, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPS

Both boasting four points from their opening two games of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Ukraine and Northern Ireland will lock horns in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday night.

Northern Ireland will enter the match off the back of a goalless draw with Hungary, while Ukraine played out a goalless draw with Georgia in their last match.

We say: Ukraine 1-1 Northern Ireland

We are expecting Friday's match to be tight in terms of the scoreline; both have been impressive in the 2026-27 Nations League, and we can see a low-scoring draw occurring here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Poland and Romania square off in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture in Group B4.

While the home side have earned just one point from their opening two matches, the visitors have suffered consecutive defeats.

We say: Poland 2-1 Romania

Although Romania have shown that they can score goals in this group, we do not think they are capable of keeping a clean sheet on away territory versus a team like Poland, even with Lewandowski no longer the force he once was.

Therefore, the home side could come through with a hard-fought three points, a result that could prove to be the difference between survival at this level and relegation.

> Click here to read our full preview for Poland vs. Romania, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Two football heavyweights will go toe to toe on Friday, as old foes France and Italy reconvene for a UEFA Nations League contest in Paris.

After both won their second game earlier this week, the pair will continue their League A Group 1 campaigns at Stade de France, where the hosts' coach seeks a triumphant return.

We say: France 2-1 Italy

Although Italy showed much more spirit and fluency in their second Group 1 game, they now face a significant step up in class.

France may have been restricted to one-goal wins so far, but the Zidane era has started promisingly, and even without Mbappe they have enough nous to beat the Azzurri's dubious defence.

> Click here to read our full preview for France vs. Italy, including team news and predicted lineups