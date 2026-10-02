Arsenal set Viktor Gyokeres price amid European giants' interest ahead of January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly not considering a loan exit for Viktor Gyokeres, with the Gunners placing a new valuation on the Sweden international amid interest from Italy.

Milan and Juventus have both been linked with the striker ahead of the January transfer window, although neither club has made a formal offer at this stage.

With Kai Havertz also facing another injury setback, the Gunners' stance could have major implications for their attacking options during the second half of the season.

How much would Arsenal sell Viktor Gyokeres for in January?

© Iconsport / SUSA

According to reports from Italy, Arsenal would only consider a permanent sale for Gyokeres and would demand more than £60m for the 28-year-old.

That valuation is proving to be a significant obstacle for Milan and Juventus, who have both reportedly made enquiries about the striker's situation.

Milan are understood to have explored the possibility of a loan deal, but Arsenal's response has reportedly been clear: they have no intention of temporarily sending Gyokeres elsewhere.

There is currently no indication that either Italian club is close to making an offer, meaning the situation remains firmly at the enquiry stage.

Should Arsenal sell Viktor Gyokeres?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

It would be difficult to understand Arsenal sanctioning a Gyokeres departure in January, particularly given the latest injury setback suffered by Havertz.

Even if the Swede has not yet reached the level expected of a striker who cost £66m, 21 goals in his first season is hardly evidence that the signing has failed.

More importantly, Arsenal would be taking an enormous risk by reducing their options in the centre-forward position midway through the campaign.

Gyokeres still has plenty of time to establish himself as Arsenal's first-choice striker, while his physicality and goalscoring record give Mikel Arteta another option that is difficult to replace.

Unless Arsenal receive an offer significantly beyond their reported £60m valuation, keeping Gyokeres would appear to make far more sense than weakening an already important area of the squad.