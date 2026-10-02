Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed huge left-back boost as £30m man says 'yes' to January move

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of David Raum ahead of the January transfer window.

The RB Leipzig defender is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford, with United now expected to revisit their interest in the German international.

The Red Devils remain in desperate need of a new left-back after failing to strengthen the position during the summer transfer window.

David Raum wants Man Utd move in January

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United's interest in Raum could now develop into something more concrete after reports indicated that the 28-year-old has given the green light to a move to Old Trafford.

Raum is understood to be open to testing himself in the Premier League and would welcome the opportunity to join United if their interest develops.

That could be particularly significant given the club's ongoing problems at left-back.

United were unable to sign either Nathaniel Brown or Lewis Hall in the summer and are therefore expected to return to the market in January.

Raum's situation makes him an obvious candidate. His Leipzig contract expires in 2027, and the Bundesliga club do not want to risk losing their captain for nothing.

That could allow United to sign him for around £30m, while reports have also suggested a potential release clause of approximately £34m.

Man Utd handed huge boost to transfer plans

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Raum's willingness to move to Manchester could give United a significant advantage in the January market.

The left-back has produced seven assists and three goals for Leipzig during the 2025/26 season and would give United another attacking outlet from the position.

More importantly, his arrival would allow the club to properly address an area that was left untouched during the summer.

Luke Shaw remains the only established senior specialist in the position, while Patrick Dorgu has yet to completely convince as a natural left-back and Harry Amass is not considered ready to become a regular starter.

With Raum reportedly prepared to make the move and Leipzig facing a contract dilemma, United now have a realistic opportunity to finally solve their left-back problem.

For manager Michael Carrick, it could be one of the most important pieces of January transfer business.