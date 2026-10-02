Man United news: 'Significant' injury update as Carlos Baleba return assessed ahead of Michael Carrick's key Tottenham clash

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba is reported to have featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday ahead of the Premier League's return.

The international break is yet to enter its third week, and Red Devils fans will have to wait until October 10 before they are back in action.

That clash will come against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and Michael Carrick will be desperate for his side to earn their second win of the league season.

One of the concerns expressed by the fanbase this term has been about weaknesses in midfield, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos struggling.

The Daily Mail report that United midfielder Baleba took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday against Lausanne-Sport in a major injury boost.

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Carlos Baleba latest: Why Manchester United need midfielder against Spurs

Since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for £70m, Baleba has not made an appearance for United due to injury, though he was on the bench against Fulham before the international break.

Fellow newcomers Santos and Tielemans have played instead, but they have struggled to cover ground, and they have so far been unable to showcase their talents with the ball.

Kobbie Mainoo has experienced similar issues, and it is difficult to see any of the club's current midfielders excelling without an athletic partner next to them.

Tottenham Hotspur are last in the Premier League, but if Carrick's side are to prevent Roberto De Zerbi's team from playing through the middle of the pitch with ease, Baleba will be needed.

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Can Carlos Baleba solve all of Man United's problems under Michael Carrick?

While the presence of Baleba will alleviate some of the problems plaguing the Red Devils, there are personnel issues throughout the squad.

United do not have a natural left-winger, and there are also serious concerns about the club's defenders, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both appearing to be past their best.

However, there are tactical issues that Carrick could address, most notably how compact his side are out of possession, and United are unlikely to fulfil their potential without innovations from the dugout.