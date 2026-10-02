Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats hero Brian Brobbey wanted by European giants next summer?

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey during next summer's transfer window.

The early-season performances of the 24-year-old have led to high-profile potential suitors, with Manchester United supposedly eyeing up Brobbey as a possible arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

On a less positive note, Brobbey recently picked up a hamstring injury whilst on the international duty for the Netherlands, who are navigating a UEFA Nations League A campaign against Germany, Greece and Serbia.

The Sunderland attacker started Oranje's first fixture as the centre forward, with the former Ajax man rewarded for his excellent start to club football in the 2026-27 for the North-East giants.

Brobbey was the star of the show during the Premier League weekend prior to the international break, netting a sensational hat-trick in Sunderland's chaotic 5-3 defeat by Manchester City.

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Juventus eyeing up Sunderland star Brobbey?

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are in the market for a new central striker during the upcoming summer transfer window of 2027, with the Serie A giants planning for offensive changes.

Currently on loan at Allianz Arena from Newcastle United, Germany international Nick Woltemade is supposedly unlikely to be offered a permanent deal at the conclusion of the campaign.

That leaves Juventus in need of a new striker, with the Old Lady's scouts said to be in attendance to watch Sunderland man Brobbey on international duty for the Netherlands against Germany on September 24.

As well as the powerful target man, it is understood that the Italian giants are eyeing up a potential swoop for Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko, who is yet to set the Premier League alight.

After his failed summer move to Everton, Monaco's Folarin Balogun is supposedly also of interest to Juventus, with the American marksman a proven goalscorer in top-flight football ever since his switch to Reims in 2022-23.

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Brobbey's undoubted potential

With a direct style of play becoming trendy again in Premier League and further afield, the attraction of Brobbey is clear, especially considering his attacking antics at the Etihad Stadium in September.

The 24-year-old has the potential to blossom into one of Europe's most feared strikers in the near future, possessing the ability to hold the ball up with ease and finish chances clinically at the top level.

Brobbey's current hamstring issues won't concern any potential suitors ahead of the January and summer transfer windows, in which Sunderland will be desperate to retain the services of the Dutchman.