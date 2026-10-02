Barcelona, Inter Milan 'keen' on Leeds United star ahead of January transfer window

Barcelona and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic.

The 23-year-old only moved to Daniel Farke's ranks in the summer but has already made an outstanding impact in England, where the Whites are currently sat unbeaten in the Premier League standings.

Leeds' sensational start to the term could be derailed by injuries in the coming weeks, though, with Harry Wilson and Ilia Gruev both struggling with fitness problems over the course of the international break.

The summer recruitment at Elland Road has taken the Whites from a midtable dweller to a side genuinely capable of pushing for European qualification, with goalkeeper James Trafford arriving from Manchester City.

The young shot-stopper is in the process of overtaking Jordan Pickford as England's top pick on the international scene, with the Leeds man starting UEFA Nations League matches against Spain and Czech Republic.

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Barca, Inter monitoring Leeds' Muharemovic?

According to TEAMtalk, two European powerhouses are eyeing up moves for Leeds defender Muharemovic in 2027, with the Elland Road club in danger of losing their centre-back to bigger fish in the market.

Firstly, it is understood that Inter Milan remain interested in securing the services of the Bosnian after a failed attempt over the summer, despite the Italian giants agreeing personal terms with the player.

That unsuccessful swoop by Inter allowed Leeds to snatch Muharemovic from Sassuolo for around £34m - a price that must be considered a bargain given his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

On top of that, it is believed that La Liga champions Barcelona are also huge admirers of the 19-time international, who turned out on three occasions for Bosnia at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Muharemovic is contracted to the Elland Road cause until the summer of 2031, and Leeds currently have no intention of parting ways with the defender, even for a significant profit on that £34m figure.

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Leeds' October schedule

After winning two and drawing three of their opening five top-flight contests, Leeds are sitting in fifth position in the Premier League table, six points behind early pacesetters Manchester City.

Conceding just three goals across those five matches, Farke's side possess the best defensive record in the division so far, highlighting the impact that Muharemovic has made in Yorkshire.

Leeds' chances of extending their unbeaten run to six games appear slim, though, with the Whites scheduled for a North London trip to Premier League champions Arsenal following the international break.