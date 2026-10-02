Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal squad: Jorge Jesus responds to 42-year-old return question

Jorge Jesus has insisted that it "cannot be overlooked" that Portugal scored four goals in their first game since the surprise departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad.

On Thursday night, Jesus recorded his third successive victory in the UEFA Nations League as Portugal recorded a 4-2 victory in Denmark.

The impressive win in Copenhagen came just days after Ronaldo exited the group in controversial fashion.

Although there has been no clarification over the reason for leaving the squad, the 41-year-old's sister has claimed that the legendary forward "deserved more respect".

Speaking after the game on Thursday night, Jesus was naturally quizzed on the situation and whether Ronaldo could potentially return at some point.

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Jesus answers Ronaldo questions after Portugal squad withdrawal

When speaking to Sport TV over whether he had the support of his squad, Jesus replied: "I do. There’s nothing that should stop the group from being with me.

"I understand the question. The important thing is what we have to do. The things that happen don’t separate the group, they haven’t separated us and they won’t separate us."

Jesus then replied to a question over whether Ronaldo would be accepted back should he wish to return: He said: "A high-quality victory, with four goals, a top-level performance. It can’t be overlooked, it’s more important than everything that happened.

"That’s what I want to focus on. Returning to Portugal, the people will fight at the Dragao stadium."

Portugal are now preparing to square off against Norway on Sunday, aware that victory may leave them requiring just one point from two matches in November to seal top spot in their group.

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Will there be a resolution to latest Ronaldo controversy?

Unlike Lionel Messi who is ending his international career on his own terms, that appears far less certain for Ronaldo.

The exact reasons for his withdrawal remain unclear, but it came off the back of remaining as an unused substitute versus Norway.

Given that he turns 42 years of age in February, there is an inevitability of Portugal moving on without Ronaldo, and they perform better without the veteran in their starting lineup.

All eyes will be on what Ronaldo says over the coming days. Regardless of how he feels about not being viewed as first choice by Jesus, he should swallow his pride to preserve his legacy and depart the international scene on his own terms.