Man United transfer news: Arsenal emerge as 'surprise' suitor for Red Devils defender

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United defender Leny Yoro in 2027.

Despite their surprise 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break, Arsenal are well stocked for defenders and players who can be deployed in more than one position.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta likes to ensure that he is not short in that area of the pitch, and the strengthening of his backline in the short term cannot be ruled out.

According to CaughtOffside, there is the possibility that Yoro becomes a serious target for the Gunners.

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Could Arsenal make approach for Man United's Yoro?

As well as the report pointing to a previous claim that Man United may look to replace Yoro, the player himself is said to have concerns over his future at Old Trafford.

While starts have been made in the Champions League and EFL Cup, the 20-year-old has been restricted to just 22 minutes of football across two substitute outings in the Premier League.

Citing a source, the report says: "Leny Yoro is concerned about his role, there’ll be talks soon to clarify the situation, but clubs have taken this as a clear message that he’s ready to consider offers.

"PSG have the strongest interest, and that dates back to Yoro’s time in France. But from within the Premier League, Arsenal could also be a serious option to watch."

Yoro has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of 2028-29, albeit with United possessing a 12-month option on that deal.

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Why Yoro to Arsenal would make no sense

Despite Yoro remaining as a highly-regarded young talent, he has not necessarily enhanced his reputation since joining United in 2024.

Although the Frenchman has made 70 appearances in all competitions, he is being kept out of the starting lineup by Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez at a time when United are struggling at the back.

Given the club's return to the Champions League, Yoro will naturally get opportunities as the season progresses, but it is not a good sign for his immediate development if he is not viewed as a first-choice pick.

If he cannot hold down a spot in Man United's backline, it would make little sense for him to make the switch to join the defensive contingent that is largely viewed as the best in Europe.

When fit, there is a strong argument that Yoro would be behind William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera should he move to the Emirates Stadium.