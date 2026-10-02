Liverpool: 'You can't really go wrong at Bayern' – Liverpool legend says move could tempt Ngumoha

Rio Ngumoha, has the attributes to become a Premier League star, according to Emile Heskey. The former Liverpool striker believes the young winger could eventually consider other options further down the line.

Ngumoha joined Liverpool's academy from Chelsea in September 2024 and has gradually worked his way into the first team. Last season he made 29 competitive appearances, 19 of them in the Premier League, scoring twice. In total, he has now made 35 appearances for the Reds.

His development has also caught the eye of other major European clubs. Bayern were already interested in Ngumoha over the summer, but the player wanted to stay at Liverpool at that stage.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have also joined the list of suitors. Liverpool see the 18-year-old as part of their long-term plans and have no intention of selling him. He is under contract until 2028.

Heskey: Bayern could prove a big temptation for Ngumoha

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Heskey understands why an offer from Munich could appeal to the young Englishman, pointing in particular to players who have left the Premier League or English academies and gone on to establish themselves in Germany.

"There will always be a temptation when clubs like Arsenal, and especially Bayern, come calling. I say Bayern because Rio will be looking at Kane, he'll be looking at Olise, and also Jude and Jobe Bellingham, who went to Germany and have done well there. You can't really go wrong at Bayern."

Heskey, however, is advising Ngumoha not to think about such options for now. He should first prove he can establish himself at Liverpool.

"As a young lad, you always want to make it where you are first before you start looking elsewhere. So I believe he'll want to prove his worth and really nail down his place at Liverpool first, before leaving."

Breaking into the starting lineup is far from straightforward. Liverpool increased their competition in attack over the summer, and Ngumoha is still fighting for a regular spot.

Heskey: Rio Ngumoha must add goals and assists

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Heskey has no doubts about Ngumoha's talent, but sees greater productivity as the next important step.

"Rio can definitely be a Premier League star. He's a fantastic dribbler, but now he really needs to focus on the end product – goals, assists and his contribution to the team."

Ngumoha has scored two competitive goals for Liverpool's first team so far, both in the Premier League.

His career has also progressed rapidly at international level. Thomas Tuchel gave him his first chance with the senior England side even before the summer World Cup. He was 17 years and 281 days old on his June debut against New Zealand, making him the fifth-youngest debutant in the national team's history.

He now has two senior caps. He did not make the 23-man matchday squad against Spain, but then featured in the 2-0 win over Czechia. In doing so, he became the third-youngest player ever to represent England in a competitive match.

Heskey believes that if Ngumoha establishes himself at Liverpool over the next two seasons, he could become a regular part of the national team around his 20th birthday.

"He'll be at a great age to break into the national team and become a regular part of it. But he has to prove it at club level first, and I think he has the ability to do that."