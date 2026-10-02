Croatia vs. England: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Nations League clash

England will be aiming to record their second win of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they tackle Croatia on Saturday.

The Three Lions opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat to European and world champions Spain, before recording a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Croatia vs. England kick off?

The Nations League match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Croatia vs. England being played?

England against Croatia will take place at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia.

The pair have previously met at Stadion HNK Rijeka, with the Nations League clash back in October 2018 finishing goalless.

How to watch Croatia vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

ITV's streaming service ITVX will be showing the Nations League match from Wembley live, and it can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

In from Scotland, the STV Player will provide similar levels of access.

Highlights

Action from the game will be uploaded to the ITV Sport YouTube channel and itv.com shortly after the full-time whistle at Wembley Stadium.

The @itvfootball X account will also post goals, red cards and other notable incidents.

What is at stake for Croatia and England?

England needed to bounce back from their opening defeat to Spain last time out, and that proved to be the case, recording a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic.

The Three Lions are now preparing for their final two matches in this international period against Croatia (A) and Czech Republic (H).

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently second in Group 3 of League A, three points behind the leaders Spain, while Croatia are third in the section on three points.

Croatia opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic, but they found it difficult against Spain last time out, suffering a 4-1 defeat.

> Our full preview of Croatia vs. England can be viewed here