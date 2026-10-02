Preview: Kosovo vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups

After both settled for a point from their third UEFA Nations League fixture, Kosovo and Austria will clash in Pristina on Sunday.

With the sides occupying first and second place in League B Group 3, this is a battle for top spot, as they meet for the second time in eight days.

Match preview

Kosovo sit second in Group 3 at the halfway stage, with a tally of four points from three games, making them contenders for an unprecedented promotion to League A.

One of UEFA's newest nations are on the rise, having come within 90 minutes of qualifying for their first World Cup, soon after clinching a place in the Nations League's second tier.

Kosovo were promoted from League C via the playoffs last time around, and they have adapted well to playing higher-ranked opposition.

Top scorer Vedat Muriqi struck a late winner against the Republic of Ireland on matchday one, before they were beaten 3-1 by Austria.

Franco Foda's team then played out a goalless draw with Israel on Thursday night, leaving them level on points with Ireland and three shy of Sunday's opponents.

With a record of 14 wins from their last 22 games, Kosovo have proven tough to beat - particularly in Pristina - but Austria were convincing winners when the pair met in Vienna.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

The visitors will seek a similar outcome at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, having roared into a three-goal lead by the hour mark last Sunday.

Clear group favourites, Ralf Rangnick's men reached the knockout phase at this year's World Cup, then won both of their first two Nations League matches 3-1.

First, they dispatched 10-man Israel in Linz, before cruising to victory over Kosovo, thanks to goals from David Affengruber, Junior Adamu and Carney Chukwuemeka.

However, on Thursday night they found themselves two down to Ireland in Dublin, and only a late rally salvaged another point, with substitute Michael Gregoritsch grabbing their leveller.

As Austria were beaten by Serbia in the League B playoffs last time, narrowly missing out on promotion, they intend to claim first place this season.

To that end, signing off with a third win from four would guarantee top spot going into November's Group 3 finale.

Kosovo Nations League form:

Austria Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago

Kosovo will hope star man Muriqi can recover from a muscular problem in time to start Sunday's game, after he sat out the draw with Israel.

With 19 Nations League goal involvements, the Fenerbahce striker is hugely important for the hosts; Albion Rrahmani would stand in if required.

First-choice goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was withdrawn from the loss to Austria, with Amir Saipi deputising in midweek, so it remains to be seen who will play this weekend.

While Muriqi has been named captain, as Amir Rrahmani recently retired from international football due to a dispute with the federation, Austria are also missing their long-standing skipper.

David Alaba was not selected, having been without a club before joining Udinese last week; furthermore, Marcel Sabitzer is taking a break from national team duty. Paul Wanner and Nikolas Veratschnig picked up knocks against Kosovo and have returned to their respective clubs.

More positively, Konrad Laimer appeared in Dublin after recovering from an adductor injury, while Gregoritsch overcame an ankle problem to score the equaliser; Sunderland centre-back Kevin Danso will also be available after serving a suspension.

In the post Marko Arnautovic-era, Sasa Kalajdzic, Christoph Lang, Adamu and Gregoritsch must all compete to start up front.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Saipi; Dellova, I. Krasniqi, Raci; Vojvoda, Hoxha, Avdullahu, Gallapeni; Zhegrova, E. Krasniqi; Rrahmani

Austria possible starting lineup:

A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Wober; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Wimmer, Laimer, Schmid; Gregoritsch

We say: Kosovo 1-2 Austria

Austria can inflict a rare home defeat on Kosovo, due to their impressive firepower at this level.

Only two teams scored more goals in League B last time around, and Rangnick's men have already racked up eight in three games this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.