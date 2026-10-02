Pascal Gross: In-form Brighton star creates history with Premier League award

Brighton & Hove Albion star Pascal Gross has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

At the age of 35 years and three months, Gross has received the monthly award for the very first time, while he has also become the sixth oldest player in Premier League history to receive the accolade.

The recently retired Germany international has overtaken ex-Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (35 years, two months) to climb into sixth position and is just six months younger than Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, who claimed the award in August 2010.

OLDEST PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH WINNERS Stuart Pearce | West Ham United | 38 years, 10 months | February 2001 Teddy Sheringham | Portsmouth | 38 years, six months | August 2003 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United | 37 years, two months | April 2022 Gianfranco Zola | Chelsea | 36 years, three months | October 2002 Paul Scholes | Manchester United | 35 years, nine months | August 2010 Pascal Gross | Brighton & Hove Albion | 35 years, three months | September 2026 Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Manchester United | 35 years, two months | December 2016

In addition, Gross is the first Brighton player to receive a monthly Premier League award and is just the fourth German player to claim one after Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Jurgen Klinsmann.

Gross pipped his Brighton teammate Charalampos Kostoulas, Hull City’s Mohamed Belloumi, Leeds United’s Jayden Bogle, Liverpool duo Alexander Isak and Jeremy Jacquet, Brentford’s Kevin Schade and Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo to September’s award.

Brighton’s No.13 won the public vote after recording five of his joint league-leading six goal involvements in September, scoring two goals and assisting three.

Gross kick-started the month with an impressive display in a thumping 5-0 away victory for Brighton against Coventry, scoring from the penalty spot as well as assisting two other goals.

The creative midfielder also contributed to two goals in Brighton’s statement 3-0 win over reigning champions Arsenal, netting a superb opener from the edge of the area before setting up Chema Andres to head home from a corner.

⚽️⚽️ 2 goals

?️?️?️ 3 assists



Pascal Gross was crucial in helping @BHAFC to an unbeaten month ? pic.twitter.com/dSkGjpwgEy — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2026

Hurzeler: 'Gross is like a good wine'

Gross is Brighton’s second all-time top scorer in the Premier League (34) behind Danny Welbeck (42) and he has made a total of 290 appearances for the club across two spells.

He re-joined the Seagulls in January following a brief spell at Borussia Dortmund and he has quickly established himself as an important midfielder under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Speaking after Brighton’s win over Arsenal, Hurzeler told reporters: "We spoke about Pascal Gross in my last press conference that you can compare him a little bit with a good wine. The older he gets, the better he is.

“He enjoys himself on the pitch scoring goals. You can really trust him and he makes the teammates around him really better."

Gross is set to be back in action for Brighton – who sit third in the Premier League table - when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in their next top-flight fixture on October 10.