Preview: Netherlands vs Serbia - prediction, team news, lineups

Netherlands will be bidding to record their second win of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they continue their campaign against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Xavi's side are currently second in Group 2 of League A, boasting five points from their opening three matches in the competition, while Serbia are bottom of the section on zero points.

Match preview

Netherlands opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany, before recording a 2-1 victory over Serbia in their second match on September 27.

Xavi's side will enter this game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Greece, coming from two goals behind to claim a share of the spoils, and they are currently second in Group 2 of League A, two points behind section leaders Greece after three games.

Holland will face Greece at home and Germany away in their two November matches, demonstrating the importance of picking up all three points here.

Oranje have only actually faced Serbia on one previous occasion - the reverse match in this section, which ended in a 2-1 success for Xavi's team.

Netherlands finished as runners-up in the 2018-19 Nations League and were then fourth in 2023, and they have only actually lost three of their 26 matches in this competition.

© Imago / MN Press Photo

Serbia, meanwhile, have struggled in the 2026-27 Nations League, suffering three straight defeats, which has left them at the bottom of the section.

The Eagles opened their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Greece, before suffering a 2-1 reverse to Netherlands at the end of September.

Veljko Paunovic's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Germany, and they have actually now lost their last five games in all competitions.

Serbia have not been victorious since a 2-1 success over Saudi Arabia in a friendly at the end of March, while it is almost a year since they last won a competitive match - a 2-1 victory over Latvia in a World Cup qualification fixture in November 2025.

Netherlands Nations League form:

DWD

Netherlands form (all competitions):

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Serbia Nations League form:

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Serbia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy

Netherlands head coach Xavi could make three changes to his starting side for the Nations League contest with Serbia on Sunday.

Ryan Gravenberch and Noa Lang are both expected to be brought into the XI following their impressive performances last time out; the same can also be said for Tijjani Reijnders, who netted the team's late leveller against Greece.

Mexx Meerdink has scored twice in his first two caps for Netherlands, and the AZ striker could again lead the line.

Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey are notable absentees in the final third of the field due to injury problems.

As for Serbia, the visitors have not reported any injury concerns ahead of this match, and there are unlikely to be any surprises in their starting side.

Luka Jovic has scored 12 times for the national team and is again expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Maksimovic and Nemanja Gudelj should again be notable starters for the visitors in the clash with Netherlands.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, J Timber, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Lang; Meerdink

Serbia possible starting lineup:

Petkovic; Nedeljkovic, Erakovic, Gudelj, Babic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Dzodic, Tadic; Jovic

We say: Netherlands 2-0 Serbia

It is difficult to back Serbia at the moment given their struggles, and we are expecting Netherlands to secure all three points in the Nations League fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.