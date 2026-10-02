Preview: Greece vs Germany - prediction, team news, lineups

Greece will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins over Germany in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when the two teams lock horns once again on Sunday night.

The home team are currently top of Group 2 of League A, picking up seven points from three matches, while Germany sit third in the section on four points.

Match preview

It has been an impressive international period for Greece, with two wins and one draw from their three matches in the 2026-27 Nations League seeing them collect seven points, which is enough to top the table heading into the final set of matches in October.

Greece opened their Group 2 of League A campaign with a 2-1 victory over Serbia, before recording a standout 1-0 win over Germany at the end of September.

The National will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Netherlands, but they were actually two goals ahead in that contest before Holland were able to fight back.

Another win on Sunday would place Ivan Jovanovic's side in an excellent position ahead of their final two matches in the group stage, which come against Netherlands and Serbia next month.

Greece have tackled Germany on 11 previous occasions, and their success in the last meeting at the end of September proved to be the first time that they had overcome DFB-Team.

© Imago

Germany, now under the management of Jurgen Klopp, will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 2-0 win over Serbia, which was their first success in the 2026-27 Nations League.

DFB-Team opened up their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Netherlands, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Greece, showing the importance of their success last time out.

Klopp's side have three more matches in the group stage of this Nations League, including November fixtures against Serbia and Netherlands.

Germany are going through a transitional period, and it is a big job for Klopp, having taken on a team that have not been past the last-32 stage of a World Cup since winning it in 2014.

The national side have not been past the quarter-finals of a European Championship since 2016, meanwhile, and it will be fascinating to see what can be achieved under Klopp's guidance.

Greece Nations League form:

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Greece form (all competitions):

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Germany Nations League form:

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Germany form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Greece are highly unlikely to have Arsenal's Christos Tzolis available for selection, with the attacker forced off with an injury during the clash with Netherlands last time out.

As a result, there could be a spot in a wide area for Georgios Masouras, who scored and provided an assist in the draw with Holland.

Elsewhere, Greece could be unchanged, with Fotios Ioannidis set to be joined in the final third of the field by Vangelis Pavlidis; the pair have 17 goals for the national team between them.

As for Germany, a number of changes have been made to the squad for their final two matches in this international period, as Klopp looks to assess the options available to him.

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala are notable absentees for the visitors due to injury problems, but there are still some notable names available, including Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz, with the pair both expected to be named in the starting side.

Nick Woltemade could also continue in the final third of the field, while there could be just a second international appearance for Said El Mala.

Greece possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Saliakas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Masouras; Pavlidis, Ionannidis

Germany possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Treu, Thiaw, Anton, Raum; Gnabry, Pavlovic, Bischof, El Mala; Woltemade, Wirtz

We say: Greece 2-1 Germany

Greece have been excellent during this international period, and we are backing the hosts to overcome a Germany team that will be missing a number of important players.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.