Nations League Gameweek 3
Denmark
Oct 1, 2026 7.45pm
2
4
HT : 1 2
FT Parken
Portugal
  • Mikkel Damsgaard 23' goal
  • Rasmus Højlund 53' goal
  • Mohamed Daramy 79' yellowcard
  • goal João Cancelo 13'
  • goal Gonçalo Ramos 25'
  • goal Vitinha 67'
  • yellowcard Jorge Jesus 68'
  • yellowcard Rúben Neves 82'
  • goal João Félix 87'

Man United's Bruno Fernandes hailed for 'leading' performance in Portugal win over Denmark

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"Leads the show" - How Portuguese media rated Man United's Fernandes in Denmark win
© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Portugal made it three wins from their opening three games in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night courtesy of a 4-2 success over Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was a huge talking point before the match, but Portugal showed that there is life after the 41-year-old with an excellent attacking performance.

Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha and Joao Felix were on the scoresheet, but it was Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes that stole the show.

Fernandes came up with two assists, and the 32-year-old was back to his best.

What did the Portuguese media say about Bruno Fernandes' performance?

As expected, the Portuguese media have been incredibly complimentary about Fernandes' performance in what was a strong win for the national side.

Sofascore Portugal went with the headline: "Bruno Fernandes leads the show", with the attacker's overall contribution to the victory being discussed.

Zerozero gave Fernandes a score of 8.7/10 - their highest rating - with his two assists playing a huge part in such a rating being handed to the Man United captain.

A Bola were also complimentary about Fernandes, noting his creative influence.

RTP also lavished praise on the Man United captain for his performance, noting his two assists.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

When will Fernandes next be in action?

Portugal will be aiming to make it four wins from their four Nations League match during this international period when they tackle Norway on Sunday evening.

Fernandes is again expected to be involved in that contest, before returning to Man United to prepare for the return of Premier League football.

There have been some injury concerns surrounding Fernandes during this international break, but the attacker proved his fitness against Denmark.

Man United will now be hoping that Fernandes gets through the Norway clash unscathed in order to allow him to be in the starting side against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 10.

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