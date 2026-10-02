Preview: Republic of Ireland vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

After both had to settle for a point from their third UEFA Nations League fixture, the Republic of Ireland and Israel will clash in neutral Serbia on Sunday.

Trailing behind League B Group 3 leaders Austria and Kosovo, the pair will meet for a second time in eight days, following their frosty encounter in Hungary.

Match preview

There was no love lost when Ireland and Israel met in the Hungarian city of Debrecen last week, after some doubt that the game would even go ahead.

Following weeks of speculation - and amid widespread appeals for a boycott - Heimir Hallgrimsson's side finally took to the field, having ultimately voted to proceed.

Few fans were present for a stunning first-half display by the Boys in Green, who struck three times without reply, as star man Troy Parrott scored his seventh goal in five competitive games.

Not only did that get them off the mark in Group 3 but it was also a big upgrade on their opening-day defeat to Kosovo, in which they managed just one shot on target.

Ireland then returned to home turf, where they flew out of the blocks once again: Parrott's superb solo goal was followed by a coolly converted penalty, as they seized a half-time lead against Austria.

However, the group leaders then made multiple changes and began to fight back, eventually salvaging a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw.

While they were left frustrated, an Irish win on Sunday would keep them in contention to at least finish second and secure a precious place in pot two for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

Hallgrimsson stated that was one of their aims at the outset, so his team cannot afford to falter this weekend: November's Group 3 finale will see them visit Austria and welcome Kosovo to Dublin.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Encapsulating the political turmoil within this group, Israel were 'hosts' when these nations clashed in Hungary and they will now be 'visitors' in the Serbian city of Backa Topola.

So far, the Sky Blue and Whites have only picked up one point, which came from Thursday's goalless stalemate against Kosovo.

Ran Ben Shimon's side have struggled on their return to League B level, following relegation from Europe's top tier in 2024.

After losing 3-1 to Austria in Linz, they were well beaten by Ireland, and after limping through World Cup qualifying they have lost five of their last seven competitive games.

Now sitting 76th in FIFA's world rankings, Israel face a fight to avoid another Nations League relegation, so they will be desperate to win this weekend.

Republic of Ireland Nations League form:

Israel Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Ireland boss Hallgrimsson may make changes on Sunday, amid a hectic schedule of four games in 11 days; one will be enforced, as Udinese defender James Abankwah must miss out through suspension.

Back-up goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will not travel with the squad either, while several players - including former skipper Seamus Coleman and current captain Nathan Collins - were already unavailable.

Jack Moylan could feature again, having scored four goals in his first five international appearances, while Parrott is likely to start once again.

The latter has notched nine strikes in his last six competitive games for Ireland, allied to two in limited minutes for new club Real Betis this season.

Meanwhile, Israel have only found the net once so far in Group 3: Sayed Abu Farchi scored against Austria but was then shown a second yellow card for his celebration.

The Colorado Rapids man must compete with two other MLS-based strikers, as Tai Baribo and Dor Turgeman are both contenders. Ajax star Oscar Gloukh and captain Dor Peretz are set to provide support.

Southampton goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has withdrawn due to a groin injury, so Omri Glazer or Assaf Tzur will deputise between the posts.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Egan, O'Shea, Scales; O'Brien, Coventry, Molumby, Manning; Moylan; Idah, Parrott

Israel possible starting lineup:

Glazer; Stoinov, Nachimas, Shlomo; Khalaily, E. Peretz, Do. Peretz, Revivo; Solomon, Gloukh; Turgeman

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Israel

Though Ireland are unlikely to catch Israel cold as they did in Hungary, they have proven the more potent side so far.

So, the 'hosts' can claim all three points and stay in the mix for promotion until matters are finally decided next month.

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