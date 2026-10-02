Germany lineup vs. Greece: Predicted XI for Jurgen Klopp's side in UEFA Nations League contest

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp will have a look at more new players when his side tackle Greece in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

A number of changes have been made to the squad for their final two matches in this international period, as Klopp looks to assess the options available to him.

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala are notable absentees for the visitors due to injury problems, while Joshua Kimmich, Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi, Felix Nmecha, Jonathan Tah and Nathaniel Brown are among those to have dropped out of the squad.

There are still some notable names available for selection, including Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz, with the pair both expected to be in the XI.

Nick Woltemade, who has scored four times in 13 appearances at senior international level, could also continue in the final third of the field.

There could be just a second international appearance for Said El Mala, who has been linked with a number of major clubs over the last 12 months.

Aleksandar Pavlovic is also likely to retain his spot in the middle of midfield.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Treu, Thiaw, Anton, Raum; Gnabry, Pavlovic, Bischof, El Mala; Woltemade, Wirtz