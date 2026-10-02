Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal, Manchester City 'keeping an eye' on 16-year-old Brazilian

Chelsea have allegedly identified Vasco da Gama starlet Breno Sales as a potential transfer target.

The Blues are among the rest of the Premier League who are midway through the international break and planning for the return of England's top flight on October 10.

Xabi Alonso has arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly with Portsmouth for the players who have not been representing their respective nations.

Nevertheless, behind the scenes, and despite the recent ownership development, it appears that BlueCo are giving thought to yet another signing from South America.

According to Brazilian journalist Gustavo Tutinha, Chelsea are among the clubs who see Sales as a future signing.

Who is Breno Sales?

The report alleges Arsenal and Manchester City are also rivalling the Blues for the 16-year-old's signature.

As well as earning one cap for Brazil's Under-18s, the centre-back has also racked up 17 outings for Vasco da Gama's Under-20s.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Meanwhile, Sales is in line to be involved for Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup, which begins in November.

One interested club has reportedly already failed with a €10m (£8.52m) offer for Sales.

That is despite FIFA regulations dictating that he would be unable to leave Vasco da Gama for the Premier League until the 2028 winter transfer window at the earliest.

Chelsea relentless in Brazilian market

Under BlueCo, Chelsea have signed an array of young players from Brazil and South America in general, some proving more successful than others.

Denner, another Brazilian prospect who is 18 years of age, recently arrived from Corinthians without making a senior appearance.

He is yet to have any involvement in Chelsea's academy fixtures, a situation that someone of Sales's profile may monitor as he looks to avoid any stumbling blocks in his development.