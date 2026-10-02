Preview: Wales vs Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

Wales will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the UEFA Nations League when they continue their 2026-27 campaign against Denmark on Sunday night.

Craig Bellamy's side are currently bottom of Group 4 of League A on three points, while Denmark are second in the section, also claiming three points from three games.

Match preview

Wales managed to post their first victory in almost a year on Thursday evening, recording a 2-1 win over Norway, and it was an even more impressive result for Bellamy's side considering that they had to come from behind to secure all three points.

The Dragons opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Portugal, before suffering a 2-0 loss to Denmark at the end of September.

Bellamy's side are still bottom of Group 4 of League A despite their win on Thursday night, but they are now level on points with both third-placed Norway and second-placed Denmark.

Wales have faced Denmark on 12 previous occasions, boasting a record of four wins and eight defeats against the Danes.

The Dragons are currently on a four-game losing run against Denmark, with their last success in this fixture (1-0) coming in a friendly back in November 2008.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Denmark will therefore be protecting an almost 20-year unbeaten run against Wales on Sunday evening, when the Danes continue their Nations League campaign.

Brian Riemer's side started their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Norway, before recording a 2-0 success over Wales at the end of September.

Denmark will enter this match off the back of a defeat, though, having done down 4-2 at home to Portugal on Thursday night, which has left them on three points from three matches.

The Danes now have a record of 13 wins, five draws and nine defeats from their 27 matches in the Nations League, and this is their fourth straight tournament in League A.

Denmark have three more games to come in the group stage of the Nations League, including November internationals against Portugal and Norway.

Wales Nations League form:

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Wales form (all competitions):

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Denmark Nations League form:

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Denmark form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Wales are without the likes of Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies during this international break due to injuries.

The Dragons were excellent against Norway last time out, though, and Bellamy could therefore name an unchanged side for the clash with Denmark.

Daniel James is in line to continue down the left, while there should again be a spot through the middle for Lewis Koumas.

As for Denmark, no injuries have been reported following their clash with Portugal, while the Danes also do not have any players missing through suspension.

As a result, there are not expected to be any real surprises in their XI on Sunday, with Morten Hjulmand again set to be a notable starter in the middle of midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund has had an impressive international period, scoring twice in three matches, and the ex-Manchester United forward should continue in the final third of the field.

However, Patrick Dorgu was recently forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; Williams, Cabango, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, J James; D James, Cullen, Thomas; Koumas

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Daghim, Damsgaard, Daramy; Hojlund

We say: Wales 2-2 Denmark

Wales were brilliant in their success over Norway, but this will be a tough game for Bellamy's side given the strength of the Danes. We can see the points being shared on Sunday night, but it should be an entertaining match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.