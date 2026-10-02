Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'closely monitoring' Aston Villa target with eight goals, assists in 2026-27

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to join the race to sign Benfica playmaker Gianluca Prestianni.

The 20-year-old has overcome being handed a six-game worldwide ban earlier this year to become one of the star players in Europe during the early phase of 2026-27.

A total of five goals and three assists have been contributed from seven starts in Primeira Liga.

Reports over the past week have indicated that Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs who are monitoring any developments with the Argentina international's future.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea could be prepared to rival Villa and other teams who are vying for his signature.

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Chelsea join Prestianni race?

The report alleges that the Blues are 'closely monitoring' the progress of Prestianni as they toy with the possibility of making a future bid.

Scouts are said to be assessing whether Prestianni could make the successful transition to the Premier League.

Benfica are seemingly of the stance that they want to hold discussions with Prestianni over a new contract, despite it being suggested that he has an £86m release clause in his current deal.

Despite his recent upward trajectory with regards to his form and productivity in the final third, it is highly unlikely that the buy-out fee would be met at this stage of his career.

That is despite signs that he will become a key member of the Argentina squad going forward, with Prestianni making a 56-minute outing versus Bolivia earlier this week.

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Do Chelsea need Prestianni?

Regardless of the recent report, it is difficult to see Chelsea showing any interest in signing attacking players in the short term.

Defenders and central midfielders who can dictate games are the priority, the need for such players highlighted through Chelsea failing to keep a Premier League clean sheet in 21 matches.

Furthermore, Xabi Alonso already has a large array of creative options in his squad, to the extent where Estevao Willian is struggling for game time.

While Prestianni may have shown promise during the first part of 2026-27, Chelsea supporters should not expect an offer to be made.