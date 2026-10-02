Leeds United news: Whites 'optimistic' of keeping Elland Road star past conclusion of this season

Leeds United have reportedly scheduled contract talks with striker Lukas Nmecha ahead of the January transfer window.

It was previously claimed that discussions between the 27-year-old and Leeds had stalled, with the Elland Road side relaxed about the situation of the German, whose current terms expire in June 2027.

Daniel Farke's men have made an exceptional start to the 2026-27 top-flight campaign and sit in fifth spot in the Premier League standings, winning two and drawing three of their opening five fixtures.

Leeds boast the best defensive record in the division with three goals conceded so far, with summer signing Tarik Muharemovic proving an instant hit in English football following his switch from Italy.

As a result, a number of European football's heavyweights are supposedly circling around the talented 23-year-old ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, including Barcelona and Inter Milan.

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Leeds 'optimistic' of keeping Nmecha

A player off the radar of the continent's biggest clubs, Nmecha is currently playing second fiddle at Leeds to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who recently earned a rare senior England call-up from Thomas Tuchel.

However, according to Football Insider, Farke's side have scheduled contract talks for Nmecha, with the Elland Road club hopeful of being able to keep the 27-year-old around past the conclusion of this season.

With his contract in Yorkshire expiring in June, the former Wolfsburg striker is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs once the mid-season transfer window opens on January 1.

It is understood that Leeds view Nmecha as a capable backup option to Calvert-Lewin and would prefer to keep the ex-Middlesbrough loanee at the club ahead of the 2027-28 league campaign.

The final decision is supposedly set to be made by the player, who is said to be unhappy with a backup role at Leeds, pushing hard to win back the trust of Farke in top-flight starting side.

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Nmecha's limited PL start

With Calvert-Lewin in the form of his life and winning an England call-up, there has been little room left for Nmecha to shine at Leeds, as shown by his numbers at the beginning of the 2026-27 term.

The seven-time Germany international has failed to start a Premier League fixture for Farke's side this season, managing just 64 minutes of top-flight action across four separate substitute appearances.

Nmecha's only starting roles to date have arrived in the second and third rounds of the EFL Cup, with Leeds beating Nottingham Forest (2-0) and losing to Chelsea (3-6) at Stamford Bridge respectively.