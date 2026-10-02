Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola attacker attracting interest from three clubs as 'exit' in January window rumoured

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is a target for Inter Milan, Atalanta BC and Lazio, the latest report has claimed.

The Premier League will return later this month, and Reds fans are hopeful that boss Andoni Iraola could challenge for the title.

However, in order to push closer to both Manchester City and Arsenal, additions in areas such as midfield may have to be made in the January window.

In order to facilitate arrivals, Liverpool will have to make space in their squad, with the likes of Chiesa linked with a move away.

Calciomercato claim that the Italian is being closely monitored by Inter Milan, Atalanta BC and Lazio, adding that they could make a move for him in the winter transfer window.

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Federico Chiesa exit: Can Liverpool afford to lose attacker in January?

Chiesa was signed by the Reds in the summer of 2024 for just £10m, and he has made just 50 appearances and nine starts.

In that time, the 28-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists, so an exit in the winter or next summer would not significantly impact Iraola's chances of winning silverware.

FEDERICO CHIESA IN 2025-26 Matches: 36 Starts: 5 Minutes: 750 Goals: 3 Assists: 3

The only two ways the Italian's exit could be damaging is if Liverpool suffered a major injury crisis, or if the club advanced far into both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

However, there is an argument that rewarding youngsters with more opportunities in the first team would be better for the club rather than giving more minutes to Chiesa, who will be 29 on October 25.

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January transfer window: Do Liverpool need another attacker?

The Reds were heavily linked with the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr in the summer despite the fact Iraola has several options already.

Liverpool currently have five players for three spots in their forward line, and they will have six options for three spots once Hugo Ekitike returns from injury.

Adding another attacker to the squad in the winter would almost certainly cause unwelcome problems in terms of giving players enough minutes to be satisfied.

While the sale of someone such as Cody Gakpo should not be ruled out, selling the Dutchman this season could be detrimental considering he has started the campaign in exceptional fashion.