Preview: Portugal vs Norway - prediction, team news, lineups

Portugal will be bidding to make it four straight wins in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway to Estadio do Dragao on Sunday night.

Jorge Jesus' side are currently top of Group 4 of League A, boasting nine points from three matches, while Norway are third in the section on three points.

Match preview

Portugal have been impressive in the 2026-27 Nations League, not missing a step thus far, with Jesus' team top of Group 4 of League A on nine points courtesy of three straight wins.

The Iberian nation opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales before recording a 2-1 win over Norway three days later to move onto six points.

Portugal were then 4-2 winners over Denmark last time out, with that match coming after Cristiano Ronaldo had incredibly left the national team squad following a falling-out with Jesus; it is now incredibly unlikely that Ronaldo will represent his country again.

Selecao das Quinas are the reigning Nations League champions, beating Spain on penalties in the final of the 2024-25 tournament, and they are the most successful team in this competition's history, having secured two titles; a third trophy cannot be ruled out.

Portugal have only lost one of their previous 12 matches against Norway throughout history, and they have been victorious in the last three games between the two sides, including a 2-1 success in the reverse game in the Nations League at the end of September.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Norway will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Wales, and they are bidding to avoid a third straight loss in this game, having also gone down to Portugal on September 27.

The national team actually started their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 3-2 success over Denmark, but back-to-back losses have been damaging for the Red, White and Blues.

Stale Solbakken's side are third in Group 4 of League A on three points, level on points with second-placed Denmark and six behind runaway leaders Portugal.

Norway will face Wales and Denmark in their two November internationals, and a positive result in this match would certainly hand them confidence ahead of those two fixtures.

The Red, White and Blues are competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time in their history, having secured promotion from League B in 2024-25, and they impressed at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Portugal Nations League form:

Portugal form (all competitions):

Norway Nations League form:

Norway form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

Portugal, as mentioned, no longer have Ronaldo in their squad, with the veteran deciding to leave the camp after Jesus' press conference before the clash with Denmark.

Goncalo Ramos has now scored in back-to-back matches for Portugal and is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field for the visit of Norway on Sunday night.

Bruno Fernandes was excellent against Denmark, having overcome an injury scare, and he will continue in the side, but there could be a couple of changes from the last match, with Joao Neves and Joao Felix potentially being introduced.

Francisco Conceicao (thigh) needs to be assessed before a final decision can be made on his availability for the contest.

As for Norway, Torbjorn Lysker Heggem will miss the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's defeat to Wales last time out.

As a result, there could be a spot in the middle of the defence for Marcus Pedersen.

Erling Haaland found it difficult to make his mark against Wales but will once again feature through the middle; there could be a couple more alterations from the last match, with Thelo Aasgaard and Antonio Nusa potentially being introduced.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Pedersen, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aasgaard; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

We say: Portugal 2-1 Norway

Norway will be bidding to bounce back from what was a poor showing against Wales, and we are expecting a stronger performance level here, but Portugal should still be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.