England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals stance on picking Man City players in event of Premier League relegation

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has refused to rule out the possibility of calling up Manchester City players even if the club were relegated to the Championship.

The Citizens are in turmoil after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Man City have since confirmed that an appeal has been submitted against the independent commission's ruling.

However, as it stands, Man City are at risk of receiving heavy sanctions, which could include expulsion from the Premier League or a significant points deduction that would effectively relegate them to the Championship.

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Tuchel refuses to rule out Man City Championship call-ups

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Nations League clash with Croatia, Tuchel was asked whether he would still call up eligible Man City players if they were playing outside the top flight.

"There’s always a possibility," Tuchel said. “I think I will always try to pick the best team for the camp, for the occasion, for the tournament, and I will never rule out that they don’t play in the top flight in their country.

"So you need to look at this case-by-case.”

Tuchel's current squad includes the Manchester City duo of Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson, while left-back Nico Reilly was part of the camp until he recently left due to injury.

Man City's squad also includes the English trio of Rico Lewis, Phil Foden and Ryan McAidoo.

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Tuchel's previous willingness to go against convention

Tuchel proved when he called up Ivan Toney to his World Cup squad that he is willing to look outside the top-five leagues.

The Al-Hilal striker impressed Tuchel with a return of 32 goals from as many Saudi Pro League appearances last term.

James Trafford, meanwhile, was playing in the Championship for Burnley when he received call-ups in March and June 2025, although he failed to appear in both windows.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was the last Championship player to represent England when he made three appearances for Gareth Southgate's side in 2021 while playing for West Bromwich Albion.