Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eyeing 'cut-price' deal to reunite with Brighton star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japan international has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 135 competitive appearances since he joined Brighton in 2021.

However, he is yet to make an appearance in the 2026-27 campaign, having been forced to miss the first eight competitive matches through injury.

While his focus will be on making a swift return to action, he will soon need to make a major decision on his Brighton future, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

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De Zerbi eyeing Mitoma reunion

According to TEAMtalk, Mitoma's uncertain situation has caught the attention of a number of clubs, including Tottenham.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is fully aware of Mitoma's quality after working with the winger during his two-year stint in the Brighton dugout.

De Zerbi is likely to be a key factor in a potential move, which means the level of Tottenham's interest may depend on their manager's future.

The Italian is already under pressure to spark an upturn in fortunes, with Spurs languishing at the bottom of the table after mustering two points from five games.

In addition to Spurs, Liverpool are said to be monitoring Mitoma's situation, while he is also thought to have admirers at Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mitoma's suitors will be aware that he could be available for a 'cut-price fee' in January due to his contract situation.

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Do Spurs need to sign another attacker?

Spurs bolstered their attacking options in the summer transfer window, recruiting Savio, Mykhailo Mudryk and Omar Marmoush.

However, Spurs are still waiting for any of those three recruits to show their true potential, having struggled as a team in front of goal in the early stages of the season.

Spurs drew a blank in their first four Premier League outings before they eventually found the net in a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Any potential need for attacking reinforcements will likely depend on if there is a visible improvement in the final third between now and the January transfer window.