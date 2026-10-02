Roma ready to revive Endrick loan after Mourinho summer vet

Roma are reportedly ready to revive their pursuit of Endrick in January after Jose Mourinho personally stopped the Brazilian from leaving Real Madrid during the summer, only for the forward to play four competitive minutes so far this season.

The Serie A side came close to signing Endrick on loan before the summer transfer window closed, with the 20-year-old prepared to move to the Stadio Olimpico in search of regular football.

Real Madrid were also willing to sanction a temporary departure, having rejected Roma's initial attempt to include an option to buy in the agreement.

The deal nevertheless collapsed after Mourinho intervened.

The Portuguese coach asked Madrid to abandon the operation because he believed Endrick could play an important role in his squad and encouraged the former Palmeiras forward to stay and fight for opportunities.

Two months later, Roma have reason to believe that conversation could be reopened.

Mourinho intervention has yielded just four minutes

Endrick returned to Madrid this summer after an encouraging loan spell at Lyon, where he registered eight goals and eight assists and strengthened his case for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad.

His preparations for the new season were disrupted by a minor muscular injury, which complicated his attempt to establish himself under Mourinho and ruled him out of Real's opening four matches.

That physical problem is an important part of the context behind his limited involvement, but opportunities have remained scarce even since his recovery.

Endrick's only competitive minutes for Mourinho this season came as a late substitute in the victory over Elche.

He has otherwise watched from the bench as the Real Madrid coach has turned to other attacking options.

Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espi provide competition through the middle, while Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Bernardo Silva and Ousmane Diomande are among the other options available across the frontline.

Rodrygo is also expected to return from his long-term knee injury later in the year, potentially making Endrick's route into the side even narrower.

That situation represents a significant change from the optimism surrounding his decision to stay in the summer.

Mourinho had made clear that Endrick was in his plans and had no intention of selling or loaning him, despite considerable interest from elsewhere.

Endrick initially accepted that challenge.

Indeed, when reports of a possible January exit emerged in September, his agent Thiago Freitas insisted that the player had neither requested a transfer nor told his representatives that he wanted to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The latest reports from Italy suggest that stance is now being reconsidered.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Roma ready to reopen Endrick negotiations

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, another temporary departure in January is once again being considered if Endrick's lack of football continues.

Roma remain interested after failing to complete the summer operation, while head coach Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly believes the Brazilian could provide qualities currently missing from his attack.

Although Endrick is not the left-footed creator Roma have also been searching for, his speed, direct running and ability to attack space would give Gasperini another option both centrally and from the right.

There is also a convenient opportunity for the two clubs to revisit the situation before the January window.

Roma are due to face Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico on October 14, with the Italian club expected to use the meeting between the respective hierarchies to sound out Madrid again over Endrick's availability.

Ancelotti has also added pressure to the debate from an international perspective.

The Brazil boss recently warned that promising young players cannot continue their development without regular football, specifically mentioning Endrick among those who need minutes at club level.

For Endrick, the situation is familiar.

A temporary move to Lyon last season restored his momentum and helped him force his way back into the Brazil picture. Another loan could offer the same opportunity if his role at Madrid remains unchanged.

Roma were prepared to provide that route in August before Mourinho closed the door.

After four competitive minutes in the opening months of the campaign, the Italians are preparing to knock again.