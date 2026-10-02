Barcelona 'learn extent' of Raphinha's thigh injury after scare on Brazil duty

Barcelona have reportedly received good news on Raphinha's fitness, with the attacker set to be available for the Catalan outfit's next match against Getafe on October 10.

Alarm bells were raised at Barcelona when Raphinha was substituted at the interval of Brazil's international friendly with Australia earlier this week due to a thigh injury.

Initial examinations from Brazil ruled out a serious problem, with the forward instead allegedly suffering an impact injury which caused some swelling.

Barcelona conducted their own examinations on Friday, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga champions have received good news when it comes to the attacker's fitness.

The report claims that 'the results were positive', with Raphinha set to be available for selection in the league game against Getafe on October 10.

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Examinations 'rule out' muscular injury for Raphinha

Raphinha has had an incredible start to the season for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in eight appearances.

As a result, a lengthy absence would have been a major blow for the Catalan giants.

The 29-year-old had four separate issues with his right thigh during the 2025-26 campaign, with his longest absence proving to be between September 2025 and November 2025.

Raphinha has been operating through the middle for Barcelona this season, being given that opportunity following the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

It is understood that the La Liga champions still want to add another striker to their squad in 2027, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remaining a leading target.

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Raphinha has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season

However, Raphinha has excelled as a number nine during what has been an incredible start to the campaign for Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona have won each of their eight matches in all competitions this season, including their Champions League opener against Feyenoord.

The Catalan outfit will take on all of Getafe, Galatasaray, Real Betis, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before the end of October.