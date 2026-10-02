Real Madrid forward replaces injured Ferran Torres in Spain squad for Czech Republic, Croatia matches

Spain have revealed that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ferran Torres has dropped out of the La Roja squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Czech Republic and Croatia due to "discomfort in his left ankle".

Torres has had a brilliant start to the 2026-27 campaign for new club PSG, scoring seven times in his opening six appearances for the Paris giants.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old was called into the squad for Spain's September and October internationals, and he helped La Roja beat England 3-2 on September 26, before being an unused substitute against Croatia three days later.

Torres was expected to earn a recall into the starting side for Spain's fourth game in the 2026-27 Nations League against Czech Republic on Saturday.

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Torres withdraws from Spain squad due to ankle injury

However, a statement from the world and European champions has revealed that an ankle issue has seen him withdraw from the squad.

Real Madrid's Carlos Espi has been called up as Torres' replacement.

“Ferran Torres has left the Spanish national team camp. The Valencian international, who plays for PSG, had been experiencing discomfort in his left ankle,” read a statement from Spain.

“Initially, this didn’t prevent him from training and playing, but due to the persistence of the symptoms, the decision was made to withdraw him from the squad to prioritise his recovery.

“Therefore, Luis de la Fuente has decided to call up Under-21 international Carlos Espi to join the senior national team camp and face the matches against Czech Republic and Croatia in Oviedo and Split.”

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Espi will be hoping to have chance to impress for Spain

Espi made the move to Real Madrid from Sevilla over the summer, and he has scored twice in five appearances for Los Blancos at the start of the campaign.

The 21-year-old will find it difficult to secure a regular starting role at Real Madrid due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe, but he has proven himself off the bench since arriving at Bernabeu.

Espi had an incredible match for Spain Under-21s against San Marino Under-21s on Thursday, scoring five times and registering two assists, as David Gordo's side recorded a 13-0 win.