Man United transfer news: Red Devils will have to pay "huge" money to sign Premier League centre-back in 2027

Manchester United will reportedly have to pay "huge" money to sign Brazilian defender Murillo from Nottingham Forest next year.

The Red Devils are expected to overhaul their defence in 2027, with at least one central defender likely to make the move to the 20-time English champions.

Murillo is thought to be a long-term target for Man United, with the 24-year-old impressing for Forest since arriving from Corinthians in 2023.

The defender signed a new contract with Forest last year, though, and Man United would allegedly have to come up with a "huge" offer to sign the one-time Brazil international.

"Murillo has been a previous target for Manchester United because of how well he's done for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League," journalist Pete O'Rourke said on the Football Insider Transfer Insider podcast.

© Imago / APL

Man United are being linked with a move for Forest's Murillo

"It looks like he is going to be high on their list again because they do want to strengthen in his position, and he is somebody they are very much aware of.

"It'll be a really difficult deal to do because he only signed a new long-term deal last May to keep him at the City Ground until 2030.

"I can't see anything happening in January because Forest don't need the money at the moment and he's a very important player for them.

"So they are ready to put a big price tag on Murillo's head because of his contract situation at the City Ground, and it would take a huge offer if they were to consider letting him go."

© Imago / News Images

Murillo has proven to be a strong signing for Forest

Murillo has made 120 appearances for Forest since arriving from Corinthians, boasting a record of four goals and three assists.

The centre-back has gained Europa League experience during his time with his English team, featuring on 13 occasions in the competition, while he is now on 98 Premier League appearances.

Murillo's age, experience and the fact that he is proven in the Premier League is believed to make him a very attractive signing for Man United.

The Red Devils will also move for a new left-back next summer, while a new right-back and second centre-back arrival are also possible as part of a revamp.