Man City verdict: Only one Guardiola title falls inside £830m breach period

Pep Guardiola won six Premier League titles during his extraordinary Manchester City reign, but only one of them - the historic 100-point campaign of 2017-18 - falls directly inside the nine-season period covered by the club's most serious financial breaches.

Manchester City have now appealed the independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of serious financial misconduct between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Among the most striking findings was the commission's conclusion that City recorded £949.94m as sponsorship income from Abu Dhabi companies during that period, despite only £119.25m being paid directly by those sponsors.

The remaining £830.69m was found to have come from Abu Dhabi United Group, City's owner, and to have been presented as commercial income.

That nine-season window overlaps with the beginning of Guardiola's spell in Manchester - but not with most of the trophies that ultimately defined it.

Guardiola's 100-point title sits at end of breach period

Guardiola arrived at City in the summer of 2016, by which point the Abu Dhabi-backed project had already delivered two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

His first campaign ended without a major trophy, with City finishing third in the Premier League.

The transformation accelerated immediately afterwards.

City invested heavily ahead of 2017-18 and went on to produce one of the greatest domestic seasons English football had seen.

Guardiola's side won 32 of 38 league matches, scored 106 goals and became the first Premier League team to reach 100 points.

It was Guardiola's first English league title.

It was also the only one of his six Premier League triumphs that occurred inside the 2009-10 to 2017-18 period covered by the commission's central financial findings.

The Premier League said the commission found that City had used sham commercial arrangements to artificially increase revenues and reduce costs, filed inaccurate accounts and significantly breached both Premier League and UEFA spending limits during those nine seasons.

The ruling does not accuse Guardiola personally of involvement in those arrangements.

Nor has any decision yet been made to remove City's 2017-18 title. Any retrospective sporting punishment could nevertheless have major implications for the English football record books, with sanctions still to be determined and the club formally challenging the commission's findings through an appeal.

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Five more Premier League titles came after breach window

The chronology becomes more complicated after Guardiola's first title.

City won the Premier League again in 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

They also won the Champions League as part of the treble in 2022-23.

All of those achievements came after the final season covered by the commission's findings concerning the sham contracts and disguised owner funding.

That distinction matters.

The ruling does not establish that Guardiola's six Premier League titles were all won during seasons in which those same financial practices were taking place.

However, drawing a line after 2017-18 and treating everything that followed as completely separate would also oversimplify how football clubs are built.

Players recruited during the period remained part of later squads. City's infrastructure, recruitment operation, commercial position and depth had been developed across years rather than being reset when one accounting period ended.

Guardiola himself inherited a club that was already among England's wealthiest and then spent heavily to reshape the squad around his football.

The commission's findings therefore raise a broader question about how long a financial advantage can continue to influence sporting performance after the conduct that created it has stopped.

That question does not have a straightforward numerical answer.

Neither does it erase what Guardiola contributed as a coach.

The Spaniard had already won major trophies with Barcelona and Bayern Munich before moving to England, and at City he turned expensive squads into teams capable of unprecedented consistency, including four consecutive Premier League titles and the club's first Champions League.

City's appeal means even the commission's current findings remain subject to challenge.

What can already be established, though, is the chronology: Guardiola won six Premier League titles at Manchester City, but only his first - the 100-point title of 2017-18 - falls directly inside the nine-season period at the centre of the £830m disguised-funding finding.