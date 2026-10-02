Portugal lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for Jorge Jesus' side in UEFA Nations League fixture

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus could make a couple of changes to his starting side for Sunday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Norway.

The holders no longer have a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad, with the veteran deciding to leave the camp ahead of the team's 4-2 success over Denmark last time out.

Ronaldo could soon announce his retirement from international football.

Goncalo Ramos has now scored in back-to-back matches for Portugal and is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field here.

Bruno Fernandes was excellent against Denmark, having overcome an injury scare, and he will continue in the number 10 spot for the Iberian nation.

Joao Neves and Joao Felix are the two players most likely to be introduced into the starting side, with Ruben Neves and Rafael Leao potentially dropping to the bench.

Francisco Conceicao (thigh) needs to be assessed before a final decision can be made on his availability, but Portugal have no other fitness problems, while Jesus also has no suspension concerns heading into this weekend's contest.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos