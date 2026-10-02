Preview: Egypt vs South Africa - prediction, team news, lineups

Egypt host South Africa in an international friendly at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff at 9pm local time (6pm UTC).

Both teams arrive off 5-0 wins in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, Egypt away to South Sudan on Tuesday and South Africa against Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday.

The sides last met on December 26, when Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty gave 10-man Egypt a 1-0 win at the 2025 AFCON, but Salah is not expected to feature on Sunday and Bafana Bafana now have Pitso Mosimane in charge after Hugo Broos’s exit.

Match preview

Egypt’s 2026 World Cup was the best in their history, with the Pharaohs finishing second in Group G after draws with Belgium and Iran and a 3-1 win over New Zealand, their first victory at a World Cup.

They then beat Australia 4-2 on penalties in the Round of 32 for a first knockout win at a World Cup, with Hossam Abdelmaguid scoring the decisive kick.

Argentina ended the run with a 3-2 win in the Round of 16 after Egypt had led 2-0 through Yasser Ibrahim’s header and Mostafa Zico’s 67th-minute goal, with goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir having saved a Lionel Messi penalty before Enzo Fernandez struck the winner in stoppage time.

The 2027 AFCON qualification began with a 0-0 draw against Angola at Cairo International Stadium on September 25, a match in which Hossam Hassan took Salah off just after the hour.

Egypt won 5-0 in Juba on September 29, with Zico scoring in the 36th minute, Omar Marmoush in the 49th and 83rd, Ibrahim Adel in the 75th and Hamza Abdelkarim in stoppage time, which put the Pharaohs top of their group on four points.

Marmoush’s brace was his first for Egypt since March and took him to 13 international goals, so Sunday shows whether his form holds without Salah alongside him.

© Iconsport / PA Images

South Africa reached the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in 2026, finishing second in Group A before losing 1-0 to Canada in the Round of 32 on Stephen Eustaquio’s stoppage-time goal on June 28.

Broos left on July 31 after more than five years in charge, and Mosimane, 62, was confirmed on September 1 for a second spell after his 2010-12 stint.

Bafana Bafana opened Group D with a 2-1 win over Guinea at Orlando Stadium on September 26, with defender Ime Okon scoring in the 31st minute, Seydouba Cisse equalising and substitute Samukele Kabini restoring the lead.

The 5-0 win over Eritrea at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo followed on September 30, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring in the 19th minute and in first-half stoppage time before Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh completed the scoring.

Oswin Appollis supplied Mofokeng’s opener and the passes for the Rayners and Singh goals, which made the Orlando Pirates winger the creative figure of the night.

Mosimane used his strongest available teams in both qualifiers, and he has said Sunday is Bafana Bafana’s only friendly before next year’s AFCON, so the rotation will be heavy.

Egypt International Friendlies form:

Egypt form (all competitions):

South Africa International Friendlies form:

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South Africa form (all competitions):

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