Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'eyeing' 28-goal striker after failing with Julian Alvarez pursuit

Barcelona have reportedly identified Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as a potential target for their future transfer business.

The Blaugrana spent the majority of the summer pursuing a deal for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, but they ultimately failed to win out in the saga as Diego Simeone's side stood their ground.

As a result, Barcelona pivoted to signing Gabriel Jesus to bolster Hansi Flick's centre-forward options, which had been weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Raphinha has since established himself as Barcelona's main central striker, having netted 14 goals in eight appearances in his new role this season.

© Iconsport / Belga / KURT DESPLENTER

Barcelona eyeing Tresoldi as Alvarez alternative

While Raphinha may be in fine form, Barcelona still appear to be open to the possibility of recruiting another centre-forward.

According to Sport, Club Brugge's Tresoldi is one of the names under consideration by sporting director Deco.

The report claims that Barcelona showed interest in Tresoldi in the latter stages of the transfer window, but they ultimately decided it would be a risky move due to his lack of experience at the elite level.

However, Barcelona are not refusing to rule out a future move and are continuing to keep an eye on his progress in Belgium.

The Blaugrana will also be wary that Tresoldi could attract interest from other top clubs in Europe.

Manchester United were linked with a potential move in the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen whether they still retain an interest in the striker who is under contract until June 2029.

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

Tresoldi's impressive start to season

Tresoldi has already shown signs of progress in the opening stages of the 2026-27 season, having netted five goals in nine competitive appearances, including an effort in last month's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League.

In total, the Club Brugge man has netted 28 goals in 67 competitive matches since joining the Belgian club from Hannover 96 in 2025.

The 22-year-old has also netted four goals in two appearances for the Germany Under-21s in the current international window, including a hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Malta in the Under-21 European Championship.

Tresoldi, who is also eligible to represent Italy, has now scored 16 goals in 26 appearances for the Under-21s and will surely be on Jurgen Klopp's radar for a potential senior call-up.