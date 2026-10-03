Man City guilty: Pep Guardiola's 'shock' return to Etihad game revealed but Premier League verdict reaction questioned

Pep Guardiola is reported to be planning to attend Manchester City's home game against Paris Saint-Germain after the international break.

The football world was shaken in late September following news that an independent panel had ruled that the Citizens were guilty of the vast majority of the charges levelled at it by the Premier League.

City have announced that they have lodged an appeal against the verdict, though it would be understandable if everyone at the club held concerns about the future.

Fans have been particularly alarmed about the prospect of sanctions, with the prospect of historic points deductions or expulsion mooted.

In a show of support, The Express report that former boss Guardiola will attend the team's next home game, which will be against PSG in the Champions League on October 14.

© Imago / Action Plus

Pep Guardiola: Has former Manchester City boss conducted himself poorly?

Guardiola is forever entrenched in the history of City, and it should not necessarily come as a surprise to see the 55-year-old offer support.

However, it should be noted that the former head coach remarked in 2022 that he would no longer be the "friend" of the club's hierarchy if they lied to him about being innocent of the charges.

Guardiola appeared to contradict that past statement when he took to social media earlier this week and implied he would stand firmly behind both the owner and chairman.

The Catalan's comments are arguably contributing to growing tensions, and the backing of such major figures could be interpreted as an attempt to cast doubt on the validity of the verdict.

City themselves have referred to the verdict as an "opinion" of the Premier League, rather than the outcome of legal proceedings involving an independent panel.

This obfuscating of the facts only serves to undermine the severity of City's alleged wrongdoings, and the use of such language could be seen as incendiary.

I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

I love you all… pic.twitter.com/jmMvwbykqv — PepTeam (@PepTeam) September 30, 2026

Is Pep Guardiola's Premier League legacy at stake?

While the charges levelled at City only relate to the period 2009 to 2018, the possibility of further investigations taking place have not been ruled out.

The Catalan would naturally want to defend the club and his successes, but should the independent panel's verdict be upheld, then it would be impossible to look at his legacy without questioning the integrity of his achievements.

Guardiola's coaching skills would not be in doubt irrespective of the appeal's outcome, but there is a strong possibility that he may not have been competing on a level playing field, and that would forever stain his place in the history books.