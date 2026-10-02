Saturday's UEFA Nations League predictions including Croatia vs. England, Spain vs. Czech Republic

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between Croatia and England, in addition to a trip to Spain for Czech Republic.

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Two teams that have made strong starts to their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign will lock horns on Saturday afternoon, as Finland welcome Albania.

Finland are currently second in Group 1 of League C on four points, while Albania are top of the section, having picked up six points from their first two matches.

We say: Finland 1-2 Albania

Both teams have started well in the section, and this is shaping up to be a very interesting match. It would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Albania will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Finland vs. Albania, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to continue their strong start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, Iceland will welcome Group C4 rivals Bulgaria to Laugardalsvollur on Saturday.

Strakarnir okkar are looking to build on their win last time out, while the Lions are managerless after struggling in the competition so far.

We say: Iceland 2-1 Bulgaria

Iceland will be confident after enjoying a successful beginning to their Nations League campaign, and should be able to get the better of a struggling Bulgaria on home turf.

That being said, the visitors will be desperate to deliver a strong showing after Dimitrov's resignation, so expect to see a close-fought clash regardless of the result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Iceland vs. Bulgaria, including team news and predicted lineups

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San Marino will be aiming to triumph for the first time in almost two years when they continue their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Belarus on Saturday.

The home side have lost their opening two matches in Group 1 of League C to sit at the bottom of the table, while Belarus are third, claiming one point from two games.

We say: Belarus 3-0 San Marino

San Marino will again be up against it on Saturday, and we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than a comfortable success for Belarus.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belarus vs. San Marino, including team news and predicted lineups

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Estonia will look to extend their unbeaten streak in their 2026-27 Nations League C group on Saturday, when they welcome Luxembourg to Lillekula Stadium.

The hosts come into the clash in third with two points from their first two clashes in the international break, whereas Luxembourg are second with three points despite losing 3-0 to Iceland on Tuesday.

We say: Estonia 1-1 Luxembourg

Saturday's clash is unlikely to live long in the memory, especially as both sides have been strong defensively over the past weeks and months.

Perhaps Estonia and Luxembourg will have to share the spoils, with the visitors' strong away form cancelled out by the hosts' resilience.

> Click here to read our full preview for Estonia vs. Luxembourg, including team news and predicted lineups

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England travel to Stadion HNK Rijeka to face Croatia in their third fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

These two nations meet just under four months after the Three Lions claims a 4-2 victory over the Checkered Ones in their opening group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup.

We say: Croatia 1-2 England

Given that six goals were scored in the last meeting between these two nations, while six of England’s last seven games have seen over 2.5 goals scored, an entertaining, end-to-end contest could be in store this weekend.

However, with Ballon d’Or contender Kane leading the line for England next to in-form Gordon, and with Bellingham likely to return, we are backing the Three Lions to edge to victory and maintain their place in the top two of League A Group 3.

> Click here to read our full preview for Croatia vs. England, including team news and predicted lineups

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With maximum points on the board, Switzerland will seek a third win in eight days when they host Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

The Swiss are aiming to take a tight grip on top spot, but their closest challengers in League B Group 1 can claim the summit with victory in Lucerne.

We say: Switzerland 3-1 Slovenia

The hosts are in fine form despite the absence of two integral players, and all early evidence suggests they should stroll straight back into League A.

So, Switzerland will reach maximum points at the halfway mark, while inconsistent Slovenia will suffer another defeat on Swiss soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. Slovenia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Without a win between them so far, both Scotland and North Macedonia will try to kickstart their UEFA Nations League campaign when the pair meet in Skopje on Saturday.

The hosts sit last in League B Group 1, one point below their visitors, and this already looks like a fight to survive relegation.

We say: North Macedonia 0-1 Scotland

Remarkably, these sides have gone through a combined 10 games without scoring, so it is unlikely to be a wide-open goalfest.

Both teams - and managers - are already under pressure to produce, but Scotland should steal maximum points in Skopje.

> Click here to read our full preview for North Macedonia vs. Scotland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Spain will be aiming make it three wins from their first three matches in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they host Czech Republic on Saturday night.

La Roja are currently top of Group 3 of League A on six points, while Czech Republic are at the bottom of the section on zero points, losing their opening two games.

We say: Spain 3-0 Czech Republic

It is incredibly difficult to back against Spain at the moment given their form - this is a really tough match for Czech Republic, and we are expecting it to be comfortable for La Roja.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spain vs. Czech Republic, including team news and predicted lineups