Preview: Malta vs. Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

Without a victory against Malta in recorded history, Andorra travel to the National Stadium for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match.

Given the absence of jeopardy, with every side in both League D groups advancing to League C, both teams have little at stake this weekend except for building momentum in different capacities.

Match preview

While Malta are to gain promotion to League C in the Nations League, they were almost a shoo-in to achieve this, given their trajectory.

Luxembourg defeated the Reds in the promotion playoffs in the previous edition, but Malta have begun this year’s competition in strong form, securing a 2-1 win over Andorra and drawing with Gibraltar.

Although there is little or no jeopardy for how Sunday’s match plays out, Emilio De Leo’s side have two important factors riding on the result in Ta’ Qali.

Malta have faced Andorra seven times in recorded history and have avoided defeat in all seven encounters, achieving three wins in their last four, having drawn in the first three meetings.

If they avoid defeat for the eighth time in their upcoming Nations League match, the ongoing unbeaten run would bolster their momentum for the challenges that lie ahead.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Indeed, the home supporters will back their team to come through the third matchday undefeated, not least because of historical precedent but also due to the Bishops’ recent results.

Koldo Alvarez’s men have not secured a win in four matches across both competitive and non-competitive fixtures, losing three of those games.

Compounding the Tricolours’ struggling form is the long-standing issue with scoring, as Andorra has found the net in only two of their last ten matches across all competitions.

During that stretch, they managed just one victory, highlighting their difficulty in producing both performances and results, which has led to seven defeats in those matches.

These results stress the Tricolours’ dire situation ahead of their next match, as the lack of firepower leaves visitors with little chance before facing the Reds.

Malta Nations League form:

Malta form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

D

Andorra Nations League form:

Andorra form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Malta do not have any injury concerns to address before Sunday, allowing De Leo the full squad for matchday three.

Irvin Cardona and Teddy Teuma were in excellent form in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, each scoring and assisting, and they will aim to be pivotal again in the reverse match.

On the flanks, Ylas Chouaref has the potential to influence the game, and the winger will be looking for another strong performance at Andorra’s expense.

The visitors’ hopes may hinge on Guillaume Lopez, who netted in the reverse fixture, bringing him to five goals in three matches at that time, but he has since failed to score against Gibraltar and Lithuania.

Albert Rosas and Jordi Alaez have, however, scored more international goals — five and four respectively — than Lopez, whose goal against Malta was only his second for the Bisbes.

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Corbalan, Shaw, Pepe, Camenzuli; Guillaumier, Satariano; Mbong, Teuma, Chouaref; Cardona

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Font, Llovera, Olivera, Nicolas; Planes, Muller; Alaez, Lopez, Rodrigo; Garcia

We say: Malta 2-0 Andorra

Although the upcoming format changes have diminished competitive stakes, Malta will be keen to extend their dominant historical record in front of a passionate home crowd.

With Teuma and Cardona orchestrating the attack against an Andorran side desperately struggling for goals, the Reds are expected to possess far too much quality and secure a comfortable victory in Ta’ Qali.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.