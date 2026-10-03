Barcelona scout £39m Arsenal, Real Madrid target Finn Jeltsch

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch by scouting the £39m-rated Germany international in person, adding fresh competition for Arsenal and Real Madrid in an increasingly crowded transfer race.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most closely watched young defenders in European football following his rapid rise with Stuttgart.

Real Madrid's interest in Jeltsch has already been reported, while Arsenal have also been linked with a move for a player thought to be valued at around €45m (£39m).

Barcelona have now taken a more concrete step in their assessment of the centre-back.

According to Sky Germany, representatives from the Catalan club attended Stuttgart's 3-1 Champions League victory over Viking Stavanger on September 9 specifically to monitor Jeltsch.

Inter Milan scouts were also present, while several leading Premier League clubs are said to be following his development closely.

Barcelona join growing Jeltsch transfer race

Barcelona's scouting mission came during another important stage in Jeltsch's rapid development.

The defender started against Viking and played 71 minutes as Stuttgart opened their Champions League campaign with a victory at the MHP Arena.

His performances at club level have also earned international recognition, with Jurgen Klopp including Jeltsch in his first Germany squad during the current international period.

The centre-back had previously represented his country at youth level, but his promotion into the senior setup has further strengthened his profile among Europe's biggest clubs.

Jeltsch only joined Stuttgart from Nuremberg in February 2025, but he has quickly established himself as a regular under Sebastian Hoeness.

Comfortable in central defence and capable of operating on the right, the German has attracted attention for his composure in possession, distribution and ability to defend aggressively on the ground.

Sports Mole previously reported that Jeltsch had won 65% of his ground duels during the opening weeks of the Bundesliga season, while averaging 46.8 accurate passes per game.

Those qualities could explain the breadth of interest.

Arsenal view Jeltsch as a potential option capable of covering both centre-back and right-back, while Barcelona have also been searching for defensive reinforcements after failing to sign a new specialist centre-back during the summer.

Sky's report does not indicate that Barcelona have opened negotiations with either Stuttgart or the player's representatives, and there is no suggestion that a January bid is imminent.

For now, the Catalan club's involvement remains at the scouting stage.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Arsenal, Real Madrid face increasing competition

Real Madrid were among the first major clubs linked with Jeltsch as they consider longer-term changes to Jose Mourinho's defence.

Antonio Rudiger is now 33 and approaching the final months of his contract, while Eder Militao's repeated injury problems have increased the need for reliable alternatives.

Jeltsch's age would make him a potential long-term option rather than merely an immediate replacement.

Arsenal's interest has developed for different reasons.

Mikel Arteta already possesses one of the Premier League's strongest collections of centre-backs, but fitness problems involving Ben White and Jurrien Timber have highlighted the value of defenders capable of covering several roles.

The Gunners were recently reported to have joined the chase for Jeltsch, with Stuttgart expected to demand around £39m before considering a sale.

Barcelona's decision to watch him in person now adds another major name to that competition, while Inter and other Premier League sides are also monitoring the situation.

Stuttgart are under little immediate pressure to sell.

Jeltsch is contracted until June 2030 and has become an increasingly important member of Hoeness's squad, meaning the Bundesliga club would be in a strong negotiating position if formal offers arrive.

What initially appeared to be a developing battle between Real Madrid and Arsenal is therefore becoming a much wider European race.

Barcelona have not yet made their move, but sending scouts to watch Jeltsch in the Champions League suggests that their interest has progressed beyond simply having his name on a shortlist.