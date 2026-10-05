Erling Haaland injury latest: Man City forward hands club major scare after limping out of international duty

Manchester City are sweating over Erling Haaland’s fitness after the prolific striker was forced off during Norway's UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

The 26-year-old started the crucial encounter but was replaced by Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute, limping off in Porto and appearing to signal discomfort to the bench.

Haaland’s early exit came during a frustrating 2-1 defeat for Stale Solbakken's side, sealed by Goncalo Ramos’s late winner.

The incident will be a major concern for Enzo Maresca ahead of a demanding domestic schedule.

HAALAND LIMPING ‼️ HE COULD BE INJURED ? https://t.co/RIi1F3D7Yu — ?? Haaland Ballon d'or (@Anikerl9) October 4, 2026

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Maresca will be incredibly anxious to get their talismanic forward back to England for an immediate medical assessment.

City are currently preparing to face rivals Liverpool in a monumental Premier League showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

Losing their primary attacking weapon for such a high-stakes encounter would represent a catastrophic blow for a squad already dealing with the unprecedented fallout from their recent 114 financial breaches.

Medical staff and supporters alike are now desperately waiting to discover whether the physical issue is a severe muscular problem or simply a minor knock sustained during a heavy challenge.

Haaland injury? Manager plays down injury fears

© Iconsport / Zuma

However, recent comments from the national team camp have provided a much-needed wave of optimism for the Manchester club.

Solbakken reportedly told television broadcasters that the medical department always planned to withdraw the superstar around the 65-minute mark to carefully manage his workload.

Norway Head Coach says Haaland was planned for 65 minutes after 3x 90s in the previous 10 days already. Fatigue and maybe a kick brought it to 60 nothing to worry about it doesn’t seem https://t.co/kMXAEt9zaU — Harry (@FPL_Harry) October 4, 2026

The manager highlighted that Haaland had already completed three full matches in the previous 10 days and suggested that general fatigue was the primary catalyst for the substitution.

Solbakken is understood to have insisted that he did not think there was any serious underlying injury to worry about despite the visible limping.

City will now heavily rely on their own medical examinations to definitively determine his availability for the impending trip to Merseyside.