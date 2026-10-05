Nations League Gameweek 4
Portugal
Oct 4, 2026 7.45pm
2
1
HT : 1 1
FT Estádio Do Dragão
Norway
  • João Cancelo 12' yellowcard
  • João Cancelo 38' goal
  • Gonçalo Ramos 79' goal
  • Francisco Conceição 86' yellowcard
  • Francisco Conceição 86' redcard
  • Bruno Fernandes  88' yellowcard
  • goal Kristoffer Ajer 36'

Erling Haaland injury latest: Man City forward hands club major scare after limping out of international duty

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Limping Erling: Will Haaland be fit for Anfield trip?
© Iconsport / Alexandre de Sousa / ZUMA Press Wire

Manchester City are sweating over Erling Haaland’s fitness after the prolific striker was forced off during Norway's UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

The 26-year-old started the crucial encounter but was replaced by Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute, limping off in Porto and appearing to signal discomfort to the bench.

Haaland’s early exit came during a frustrating 2-1 defeat for Stale Solbakken's side, sealed by Goncalo Ramos’s late winner.

The incident will be a major concern for Enzo Maresca ahead of a demanding domestic schedule.

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Maresca will be incredibly anxious to get their talismanic forward back to England for an immediate medical assessment.

City are currently preparing to face rivals Liverpool in a monumental Premier League showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

Losing their primary attacking weapon for such a high-stakes encounter would represent a catastrophic blow for a squad already dealing with the unprecedented fallout from their recent 114 financial breaches.

Medical staff and supporters alike are now desperately waiting to discover whether the physical issue is a severe muscular problem or simply a minor knock sustained during a heavy challenge.

Haaland injury? Manager plays down injury fears

© Iconsport / Zuma

However, recent comments from the national team camp have provided a much-needed wave of optimism for the Manchester club.

Solbakken reportedly told television broadcasters that the medical department always planned to withdraw the superstar around the 65-minute mark to carefully manage his workload.

The manager highlighted that Haaland had already completed three full matches in the previous 10 days and suggested that general fatigue was the primary catalyst for the substitution.

Solbakken is understood to have insisted that he did not think there was any serious underlying injury to worry about despite the visible limping.

City will now heavily rely on their own medical examinations to definitively determine his availability for the impending trip to Merseyside.

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