Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola told no by Tottenham despite major 'interest' in £42.5m Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Micky van de Ven to Liverpool, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League will return next weekend, and the Reds face a tough battle against Manchester City at Anfield in their first game back.

Andoni Iraola will need his defence to be at their best in order to stop Erling Haaland, though his side have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight.

The club's improved form at the back is no coincidence considering Iraola has focused much of his time on his side's defence, but there are some concerns about the club's depth over the coming weeks and months.

Football Insider claim that while Liverpool intend to sign centre-back Van de Ven in either January or next summer, Spurs have no interest in selling the defender, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £42.5m.

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Micky van de Ven transfer rumours: Is he good enough for Andoni Iraola?

Though he cannot be entirely blamed, it is concerning that Van de Ven was part of a defence that finished 17th in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Tottenham are currently last in the Premier League, and they have already conceded eight goals in five top-flight games, though the Dutchman has kept two clean sheets in his four league starts.

The 25-year-old is not particularly adept at playing out from the back, and while he is one of the fastest players in the division, he can at times be guilty of overcommitting.

It would be risky for Liverpool to offer a substantial sum for Van de Ven given he is tied down at Spurs until 2031 and has arguably declined.

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Liverpool transfer rumours: Why Reds should avoid Micky van de Ven

It would be surprising if Liverpool wanted to sign Van de Ven, not only because he has been inconsistent for a considerable period, but also because the club will be well stocked at the back by the time 2027-28 starts.

Jeremy Jacquet has started the season in exceptional fashion, while Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League this season, and there have been suggestions that he would be open to signing a contract extension.

Giovanni Leoni could return from injury after the upcoming international break, while Ronald Araujo's loan may be made permanent.

Van de Ven might be seen as an option at left-back, but he would offer little in that role from an offensive perspective.