Preview: Cameroon vs Namibia - prediction, team news, lineups

Cameroon will look to strengthen their position at the top of Group G when they welcome Namibia to Japoma Stadium on Thursday for the third round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The Indomitable Lions have collected four points from their opening two matches, leaving them one point clear of the Brave Warriors, who sit behind second-placed Comoros on head-to-head points.

Match preview

Cameroon head into Thursday's contest in encouraging form, having avoided defeat in their last four outings, including a 3-1 victory over Comoros in their opening AFCON qualifier before playing out a 1-1 draw at Congo in the second round.

Those results were sandwiched between a 2-0 victory over China in March's FIFA Series and a 1-0 friendly win against Ivory Coast in Abidjan last month, where Bil Nsongo's 46th-minute strike proved decisive.

As such, Cameroon have lost just two of their 10 matches (W6, D2, L2) since David Pagou took charge in December 2025, after the Marc Brys-led side suffered World Cup playoff elimination at the hands of DR Congo, with one of their defeats under the current boss coming against hosts Morocco in the AFCON quarter-finals earlier this year.

The five-time African champions are bidding to reach the tournament proper for a 23rd time and a seventh consecutive edition, and they will be encouraged by their record of three wins in their last four competitive home matches.

The Indomitable Lions have scored exactly three goals in three of those four home fixtures, while keeping clean sheets in two, so they will hope to maintain that attacking threat against visitors who have struggled away from home.

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Namibia have indeed lost each of their last seven matches across all competitions when not playing as the designated hosts, failing to score in their last six while conceding at least twice in five of those defeats.

That poor run has also been reflected in their current qualifying campaign, as the Brave Warriors failed to build on their opening-round victory over Congo at the Botswana National Stadium, their nominal home ground, before suffering a 1-0 defeat at Comoros on matchday two.

Collin Benjamin's side then endured an even more difficult evening in Russia, where they were beaten 6-0 in a friendly, meaning they have now lost seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, regardless of venue.

Nevertheless, collecting three points from their opening two qualifying fixtures does not appear the worst return for a nation that have reached the AFCON tournament proper just four times and missed the previous edition, though they did make a historic run to the round of 16 in 2023.

Cameroon and Namibia have been drawn together in each of the last three AFCON qualifying campaigns, with the Brave Warriors avoiding defeat in three of their four meetings (W1, D2), but their only defeat in that sequence came in a 1-0 loss at Japoma Stadium in September 2024.



Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

D

Cameroon form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

W

Namibia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

Namibia form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Cameroon will be without Carlos Baleba, who has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury, while Christian Kofane is also unavailable with a thigh problem.

Karl Etta Eyong has not been selected despite having returned to action for Levante after his thigh injury, while Enzo Ebosse has returned to the squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup and Bryan Mbeumo is expected to captain the side.

Andre Onana and Nouhou Tolo are among the notable omissions from Pagou's selection, with the coach explaining that he wants to assess other defensive profiles in Tolo's case.

The Cameroon coach has also included five new faces as he continues to reshape the squad, with Ryan Fosso coming in to replace the injured Baleba.

Namibia will be without Petrus Shitembi, who withdrew from the squad after sustaining an injury while playing for Malaysian club Kuching City against Selangor FC.

Absalom Iimbondi has returned to the national team for the first time since the 2024 AFCON, while Peter Shalulile is set to captain the Brave Warriors and Deon Hotto is expected to provide experience in attack.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Ngapandouetnbu; Tchamadeu, Kotto, Keben, Nagida; Avom, Nyengue; Mbeumo, Namaso, Djibirin; Nsongo

Namibia possible starting lineup:

Kamaijanda; Amutenya, Hambira, Katau; Hanuman; Shidolo A Petrus; Hotto, Muzeu, Rudath; Shalulile

We say: Cameroon 2-0 Namibia

Cameroon have looked the more convincing side in recent outings, and their home advantage should help them take control against a Namibia team that have conceded seven goals across their last two matches.

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