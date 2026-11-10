Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oliver Glasner holds 'concrete interest' in Championship star

Nottingham Forest have reportedly identified Birmingham City defender Phil Neumann as a potential winter transfer target.

Oliver Glasner and his squad have entered the November international break with a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Having moved up to 16th place in the Premier League table, there is far more positivity at the City Ground than there would have been had they again failed to make the most of their chances in the final third.

However, Forest are likely to tinker with their squad at the start of 2027, particularly with plenty of funds still available from the sale of Elliot Anderson.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, Neumann has been placed on Forest's shortlist of targets.

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Nottingham Forest consider move for Birmingham star

The report alleges that there is 'concrete interest' in the 29-year-old, who has helped Birmingham to the top of the Championship standings.

Neumann is part of a Blues backline that has conceded just 14 goals from their 15 games in the second tier of English football during 2026-27.

As well as starting all of those matches, Neumann has contributed two goals at the other end of the pitch.

While Birmingham are expected to shun any mid-season interest in the German, Fiorentina are also said to be monitoring the situation.

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Why Birmingham defender Neumann would likely reject Nottingham Forest move

Neumann's contract at St Andrews is due to expire at the end of 2027-28.

Nevertheless, despite any interest from Forest highlighting his upward career trajectory, Forest already have a quartet of senior central defenders in Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, Ousmane Diomande and Jair Cunha.

Realistically, Neumann is not going to be interested in going from first choice at Birmingham to fifth choice at Forest.