Man United transfer news: Red Devils could move for "quick" and "powerful" Premier League centre-back next summer

Manchester United are reportedly huge admirers of Nottingham Forest's Murillo and could make a move for the centre-back during next summer's transfer window.

Murillo, 24, has provided one assist in 11 appearances for Forest this season, while he has represented the Reds on 125 occasions since arriving from Corinthians in the summer of 2023.

According to Man United's former chief scout Mick Brown, Man United have been keen on the Brazilian "for quite a long time now", and a "huge offer" could potentially be forthcoming at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

"Murillo is somebody Man United have liked for quite a long time now," Brown told Football Insider. "Obviously they're not the only ones, because at his best he is a top class player, and he would certainly be an improvement on the players they've got at the moment.

"He's quick, powerful, aggressive, excellent on the ball, can pass, isn't afraid to get stuck in, it's pretty much everything you want from a centre-back. At his best, when you compare him to Lisandro Martinez who plays in the same position, there's such a big difference in quality.

© Imago / APL

Man United could make "huge offer" for Murillo

"So for Man United, he is somebody they're going to be very keen on and I have a feeling that if they came in with a huge offer, it would give Forest something to consider.

"They're a good side, Forest, but they're down the wrong end of the table and if that continues then their best players might be tempted away.

"If there are any suggestions that Murillo could be allowed to move, then Man United should be all over it, because he would be such a big improvement for them."

Murillo has made 103 Premier League appearances for Forest, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Man United are set to overhaul their defence next summer

Man United are set to overhaul their defence at the end of the season, and it is not impossible to imagine three new centre-backs arriving at the club.

Both Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are out of contract next summer and could leave on free transfers, while a decision needs to be made on Matthijs de Ligt, who has recently returned to action after almost a year on the sidelines through injury.

Man United are also set to bring in a new left-back and right-back next summer as part of a major revamp.