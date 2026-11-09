Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'targeting' world's most creative teenage defender

Arsenal-linked Ryan Augusto has topped an extensive list of football's most creative young full-backs.

Mikel Arteta's side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League standings with a 1-0 success over newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday afternoon, when Martin Odegaard netted the winner in the second half.

The Emirates contest saw the return of winger Christos Tzolis following an injury setback, with Arsenal supposedly eyeing up a move for RB Leipzig and Norway wide attacker Antonio Nusa ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The 21-year-old was particularly impressive against Manchester City in the Champions League last week and has also made a sensational start to the Bundesliga term, scoring four goals and providing seven assists across nine appearances.

The Premier League champions were known to be in the market for a high-profile forward player during the most recent summer window, missing out on the signings of Vinicius Jr and Julian Alvarez.

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Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target Augusto tops creative study

Always on the lookout for the next big talent, Arsenal were linked to Bragantino defender Augusto last month, with the youngster enjoying a breakthrough campaign in Brazil this calendar year.

Now, the 19-year-old has received a noteworthy accolade, placing top of a study based on creative full-backs and wing-backs under the age of 20 by the CIES Football Observatory, as relayed by Brazilian outlet Trivela.

Over the course of his 12 Brasileiro matches so far in 2026, Augusto has managed to produce 0.32 expected assists per 90 minutes - a figure greater than any of his positional counterparts across 52 top-flight leagues.

This clearly points towards the excellent attacking ability of the right-back, who is likely to secure a switch to a European club in the near future, given his undoubted potential.

Augusto also possesses the qualities to invert into midfield and combine with teammates in the centre of the pitch - a characteristic which would be helpful for Arteta's Premier League holders.

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Augusto is one for the future

Conceding just five goals in 10 Premier League matches so far this season, Arsenal are undoubtedly the best defensive side in the division, as was the case last campaign when they beat Manchester City to the title.

A major part of that solidity, right-back is a position of riches for the Gunners, who have recently welcomed Jurrien Timber back to first-team action following a significant injury layoff.

There is also good reason to mention the contributions of England international Ben White, with the nonchalant character building an excellent relationship with Bukayo Saka on Arsenal's right-hand side.