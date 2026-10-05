Preview: Bragantino vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

Bragantino will be looking to move into the top half of the Brasileiro when they welcome Mirassol to Estadio Municipal Cicero de Souza Marques for Wednesday's Serie A clash.

The hosts returned from the international break with a 1-0 defeat away to Atletico Mineiro on Saturday, while the visitors have not played a competitive fixture since beating Botafogo 2-0 before the break.

Match preview

Bragantino currently sit 11th in the Brasileiro with 36 points from 28 matches, having won 10, drawn six and lost 12 of their league games, scoring 33 goals and conceding 32.

This leaves them two points behind ninth-placed Coritiba and five behind Santos in eighth, while they are just one point ahead of Botafogo in 12th.

Vagner Mancini's side have found consistency difficult to maintain since the resumption of the season, and they are currently on a four-match winless streak, losing three times and drawing once.

The last time they won a game was against Gremio on August 23, when Isidro Pitta scored the only goal, but that was followed by losses to Sao Paulo, Bahia and Flamengo before Saturday's narrow defeat at Atletico Mineiro, with only a 1-1 draw against Botafogo splitting the defeats.

The latest loss was particularly frustrating because Bragantino improved considerably after half-time and finished with 16 attempts on goal, but they could not find an equaliser.

Bragantino will now return to their own ground, where they have collected six wins and two draws from 13 league matches this season, while scoring 19 times and conceding 14.

However, they have won just one of their last four league games at Estadio Municipal Cicero de Souza Marques, losing twice and drawing once, and now they host a side that has already beaten them in the Copa do Brasil this year.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol arrive in better recent league form, having taken seven points from their last three matches, following a 2-0 defeat at Flamengo with a 2-1 victory away to Coritiba, a 2-2 draw against Vitoria and then a 2-0 home win over Botafogo.

That sequence has lifted Rafael Guanaes' side to 15th with 32 points from 28 games, three points above the relegation zone.

The victory over Botafogo also provided an important defensive response after Mirassol had conceded 42 goals in their first 27 league matches, with the clean sheet their second of the Brasileiro campaign.

Their away record remains a concern, however, with the visitors winning only two of their 13 league matches on the road, alongside three draws and eight defeats, although they did come out victorious on their last trip to Coritiba.

This will be the fourth meeting between the clubs in 2026, with the previous three producing one Bragantino win, one draw and one Mirassol victory.

Massa Bruta won the April league meeting 1-0 at Mirassol through an Isidro Pitta goal, but the Araraquense Highway Lion subsequently won the second leg of their Copa do Brasil tie 2-1 in May after the first meeting in Braganca Paulista had ended 1-1.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago

Bragantino's Alix Vinicius suffered a head injury in the opening moments of Saturday's defeat to Atletico Mineiro and was taken to hospital for assessment – he was later discharged but has returned to Campinas under a concussion protocol, making him unavailable to return so quickly.

Davi Gomes remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, Patrick Silva and Rodriguinho are unavailable due to knee issues, while Andres Hurtado will not be back in time from international duty and Ignacio Sosa is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Mancini could therefore retain much of the side that started against Atletico, with Gustavo Marques likely to continue in defence alongside Guzman Rodriguez.

Pitta came on as a substitute against Atletico but could return to the XI in place of Eduardo Sasha, who made a rare start last time out.

Mirassol have fewer confirmed absences, with Negueba ruled out for the season and Jose Aldo recovering from a thigh injury.

Eduardo was the star of the show last time out against Botafogo, scoring twice, and he is expected to operate behind striker Bruno Santos.



Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant'Anna, Marques, Rodriguez, Capixaba; Eduardo Santos; Wallace, Fabinho, Eric Ramires, Fernando; Pitta

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Moura, Denilson; Carioca, Eduardo, Chico; Bruno Santos

We say: Bragantino 1-1 Mirassol

Bragantino's home record gives them a strong chance of ending their winless run, but Mirassol arrive with seven points from their last three league matches and have already shown this year that they can trouble their hosts.

With both sides having reasons to be cautious, another closely fought contest could end with the points being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.