Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'make contact' for 19-year-old prospect

Arsenal have reportedly identified Red Bull Bragantino prospect Ryan Augusto as a 2027 transfer target.

The Gunners are currently preparing to host Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, the target being to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Mikel Arteta already has one eye on the transfer market ahead of the turn of the year, as the North Londoners attempt to maintain their dominance of English football.

Arteta already has Jurrien Timber and Ben White as options at right-back, but the pair have both had injury issues.

According to ESPN Brazil, consideration is being given to making a move for Augusto.

Who is Ryan Augusto?

The report claims that informal contact has already been made between the relevant parties.

Augusto, who is 19 years of age, has earned five caps for Brazil at Under-20 level, while he has recently made the breakthrough with Red Bull Bragantino at senior level.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images

A total of eight appearances have been made for the Brazilian club, with the latest of his three starts in the top flight coming against Mirassol-SP on October 7.

Arsenal's interest in Augusto is compared to how they signed Gabriel Martinelli when he was a youngster at Ituano.

One potential stumbling block is Augusto having a contract at Red Bull Bragantino until the end of 2029.

Do Arsenal need an extra option at right-back?

Rather than at right-back, there is a strong argument that Arteta and Arsenal should be looking to strengthen elsewhere.

With Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera also capable of deputising in that role, there is no clear pathway for a player of Augusto's profile.

At the same time, Arsenal fans will be encouraged that their club are looking to add young talent to their squad.