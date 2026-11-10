Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea-linked wonderkid drops January transfer hint

Swedish wonderkid Oliver Mansson has hinted that he could leave IFK Goteborg in the January transfer window amid reported interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Widely regarded as one of Scandinavia's brightest teenage prospects, Mansson has now established himself as a first-team regular with Goteborg at the age of just 17.

The deep-lying midfielder has started each of the last 14 Swedish Allsvenskan matches and his performances are understood to have caught the attention of a number of Premier League sides.

Champions Arsenal and London rivals Chelsea were both credited with an interest in Mansson last month, while Manchester United are also understood to have entered the race.

Scouts from Italian club Roma, German outfit Freiburg and EFL duo Watford and Leicester City were allegedly present for Goteborg's 1-1 draw against Djurgarden last month where both Chelsea and Man United also had representatives keeping tabs on the midfielder.

© Imago / Bildbyran

In-demand Mansson could leave Goteborg in January

All of these clubs seemingly face stern competition from La Liga champions Barcelona, though, after Mansson revealed that he “was rooting for Barca” when he was younger.

Nevertheless, Barca’s interest is not thought to be as strong as other suitors, and all options remain “open” for Mansson, who is refusing to rule out making the next step in his career at the start of next year.

Asked when he will make a decision over his future at Goteborg, Mansson told Swedish news outlet Sportbladet: “You talk to your agents about that. There's a window coming up now, we'll see what happens.

“I haven't talked much, I'm just focusing on the rest of the season and we'll see.”

He has also refused to rule out remaining at Goteborg, adding: “We'll see if I stay or go. If I stay, I'll just continue with Blavitt and hopefully have a good spring too.”

© Imago / Bildbryan

Premier League clubs set to discuss Mansson 2027 transfer

Meanwhile, Goteborg's scouting manager David Vukovic will be in Lisbon this week for a TransferRoom conference – where clubs representatives and agents meet up – and has confirmed that Mansson's future will be discussed there.

“If you look at the meetings that are scheduled, there are significantly more big clubs that we will meet,” said Vukovic.

Asked if Premier League representatives will be in attendance, Vukovic added: “Yes, among other things. There are some from there, some from the Bundesliga. You can see that there is more interest now in booking meetings with IFK Goteborg than before.”

It is thought that Goteborg hold a strong negotiating position and could command a record-breaking transfer fee for his departure, with any potential deal likely to eclipse the club-record £7.6m that Brighton forked out to sign Malick Yalcouye in 2024.

Mansson is out of contract in December 2028 and his valuation will likely drop if he does not secure a move elsewhere in January or next summer.