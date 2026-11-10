Arsenal transfer news: ‘Ideal’ January signing revealed as Mikel Arteta draws up four-man shortlist

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of four attacking targets ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Mikel Arteta was unable to bolster his frontline during the summer after steering the Gunners to their first Premier League title in over two decades last season.

A big-money move to the Emirates Stadium for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez failed to materialise, while Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola joined Chelsea and Liverpool respectively for fees in excess of £100m.

A plethora of attack-minded players have since been linked with Arsenal in recent months, with Arteta particularly keen to bring in a new left-sided forward after replacing Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with only Christos Tzolis in the summer.

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Kroupi, Baena, Endrick, Nusa all on Arsenal’s January shortlist

According to the Independent, a mid-season incoming at Arsenal may hinge on the potential departure of midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid reported interest from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Should Zubimendi’s exit materialise, the Gunners would be expected to use the funds generated to recruit a new winger, with Alex Baena, Endrick, Antonio Nusa and El Junior Kroupi all viewed as potential January signings.

As things stand, Bournemouth star Kroupi is regarded as Arsenal’s ‘ideal candidate’, but they are aware that the Cherries are unlikely to entertain negotiations until next summer.

Kroupi ended last season as Bournemouth’s top scorer, netting 13 Premier League goals for a side who secured their highest-ever top-flight finish (sixth) and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

The versatile 20-year-old forward, who has primarily operated in a central position at Bournemouth, has only just recovered from a long-term injury, featuring for just 57 minutes across four substitute outings this term.

Kroupi is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until June 2030 and it is thought that Bournemouth would demand a fee in excess of £80m for youngster, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

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Zubimendi swap deal could benefit Arsenal’s pursuit of attacking targets

Aware that prising Kroupi away from Bournemouth in January is a tall order, Arsenal are said to be surveying other options, with Atletico’s Baena, Real’s Endrick and RB Leipzig’s Nusa all seen as ‘potentials’.

Arsenal may gain significant transfer leverage due to Zubimendi's potential availability, given that both Real Madrid and Atletico are said to be interested in signing him.

A proposed swap deal involving Zubimendi is thought to remain a distinct possibility, and this would still allow the Gunners to revisit a big-money deal for Kroupi further down the line.

Arsenal are in a strong position to attract Europe’s elite players as they currently sit top of the Premier League table – viewed by many as firm favourites to retain their title – and are considered as one of the frontrunners to win their first-ever Champions League trophy this term.