Arsenal transfer news: PSG close door on Gunners target Ibrahim Maza

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to close the door on Ibrahim Maza, because Luis Campos did not at all like an approach from the camp of the Algeria international and Bayer Leverkusen.

Luis Campos has decided to shut down the file after Maza’s father and Bayer Leverkusen wished to go through the Stellar agency to check PSG’s interest. PSG also claim never to have been the ones to initiate a concrete approach for the player.

After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s injury, PSG interest in Maza was reported. Sky Sport Germany even revealed that the French capital club had made contact with the Algerian’s entourage. The two-time European champions were following the situation of the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder closely and even considered a move as early as the January transfer window.

Luis Campos did not like approach from Maza’s camp

© Imago

The path to the 20-year-old gem therefore appeared very serious. However, the file is reportedly no longer really live. According to information from Sacha Tavolieri, an episode behind the scenes has completely cooled the French side.

‘Ibrahim Maza’s father and Bayer Leverkusen wished to bypass the initial framework of discussions by getting back in touch with Paris, via the Stellar agency, in order to “check” the French club’s interest’ - the Belgian journalist revealed. It was an approach that Campos did not appreciate at all.

The Paris sporting adviser has reportedly decided to end the exchanges because this way of working does not match how PSG want to handle their business. The Portuguese has sent a clear message to Leverkusen and the camp of the Algeria international, the Maza file is now closed.

‘PSG would never have initiated a concrete approach to sign the player’ - the French club have even reportedly insisted, according to Tavolieri. Maza’s big dream of joining PSG will therefore not come true in the January window and could even be forgotten for a while after this episode.

Arsenal interest in Maza

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal have also been linked with Maza. In late September, TEAMtalk reported that the Gunners were prepared to accelerate a bid for the 20-year-old, with Tottenham also monitoring the situation.

Leverkusen are determined to keep their midfielder and would reportedly only discuss a sale for around £60m. PSG’s exit would remove one potential rival, but the price tag remains a significant hurdle for any suitor.