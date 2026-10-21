PSG transfer news: Parisians ready to swoop for Bayer Leverkusen starlet targeted by Arsenal and Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly very interested in Ibrahim Maza and want to sign him at all costs to strengthen their attack. The young Algerian has a profile that fits perfectly with Luis Enrique’s system.

This is the surprising news of the day. According to journalist Brahim Hanifi, who has almost 200,000 YouTube subscribers, Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in Maza’s profile.

The capital club are reportedly considering a move to sign the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly all in for Ibrahim Maza

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

The two-time European champions reportedly see Maza as an ideal signing to strengthen their squad for the long term and would like to convince the German club to sell their gem. The 20-year-old has already established himself as an undisputed starter at Leverkusen.

This season, he has scored three goals and provided three assists in eight games, all of them starts.

Although his favoured position is as a number 10, the Algeria international has also played on both flanks of Leverkusen’s attack in the early part of the campaign. Also capable of playing in midfield, Maza is a very versatile, technically gifted and creative player.

A player perfectly suited to Paris Saint-Germain

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

He would therefore surely fit perfectly into Luis Enrique’s system, with the manager known to like this kind of profile. The former Hertha Berlin player also matches the type of player Paris Saint-Germain have been signing in recent seasons: a young 20-year-old gem who has yet to join a European heavyweight.

However, if Paris were to follow up their interest, the capital club would face competition for the player, who is valued at £42.5m (€50m) on the market.

First, according to Sky Sport Germany, Leverkusen are already trying to extend their gem’s contract beyond 2030 with a pay rise. Second, Arsenal and other English heavyweights, including Tottenham, are already looking at his profile, TeamTalk has revealed.